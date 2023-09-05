General Hospital spoilers: Who turned Sonny in?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is in big trouble after his arrest at the Metro Court.

Dex (Evan Hofer) got away because Carly (Laura Wright) warned him, but the aftermath is far from over.

The attack on Sonny leaves everyone in his inner circle vulnerable, including his children.

Everyone wants to know who turned Sonny in — but the answer isn’t clear.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) are the prime suspects among viewers, but it isn’t always the obvious choice.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Michael is in the hot seat

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) wants to know who turned Sonny in. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Michael (Chad Duell) had beef with his dad, but only a few know he had evidence to get Sonny locked away for good.

When Dante accuses Michael of being the one who turned in Sonny, is he barking up the wrong tree?

But before that, Michael manages to get to Carly and tell her about what he witnessed at the Metro Court. He tells her about Sonny’s arrest, which leads her to wonder whether Joss (Eden McCoy) had anything to do with it.

Dex is caught in the middle because he can’t share too much with Joss or Carly. They both know how Sonny’s business works, yet he is still pressured to tell them what is happening.

Will he become a suspect because he escaped the raid on the docks?

Everyone is in danger

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) warns Nina (Cynthia Watros) about her connections to Sonny and what that means going forward. She isn’t one to mince words, and the Crimson mogul didn’t want to consider what Alexis said.

Like Dante, Michael, and Joss, Kristina (Kate Mansi) is also a target. Their connections to Sonny leave them vulnerable. Avery and Donna are still little but are also part of Sonny’s kid group, and their moms must watch them closely.

This also opens Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael’s kids up for a world of hurt. Wiley watched as Sonny was hauled away, which likely wasn’t easy.

Sonny isn’t going to do any talking, and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will be there to fight the charges.

However, who ratted out Sonny and sent the Feds to get him remains a mystery.

Who do you think turned Sonny in?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.