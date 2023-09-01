General Hospital spoilers for next week: Alexis is blunt with Nina, Anna apologizes, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease trouble is brewing in Port Charles.

There’s so much happening, with several storylines gearing up to intersect.

Relationships have been tested, and consequences have yet to be handed down, but the tides are changing.

It’s also a shortened week, which means the drama will be packed into four episodes instead of the regular schedule of five.

With everything surrounding Pikeman and the situation with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), the people in Port Charles are being kept on their toes.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Anna tails Valentin

Vanna fans have been up in arms over Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) keeping things from Anna (Finola Hughes).

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week, Anna follows Valentin as she searches for answers.

And by the end of the week, she finds herself in a situation where she needs to apologize. Could this mean that Valentin may just be hiding something that doesn’t have to do with whoever is targeting Anna?

Davis girls are at it again

Things between Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) aren’t good.

Despite Kristina’s attempts to look past the slight Molly gave her when choosing a surrogate, it seems the two just aren’t hearing each other out.

Next week, the siblings will get into it again. Although the topic of disruption is unclear, all bets are on surrogacy being the cause of trouble between them.

It’s also teased that Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) get their hopes up, which seems like they may get good news from their surrogate, Andrea (Lily Anne Harrison).

More General Hospital spoilers

Next week on the hit ABC soap, Gregory (Gregory Harrison) will chicken out when telling Chase (Josh Swickard) about his diagnosis. He is so worried about what it will do to his youngest son.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) cross paths, and when Alexis is blunt with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) new leading lady, it doesn’t go over well.

Meanwhile, Cody (Josh Kelly) has a brilliant thought and one that might help him get to Sasha.

Things between Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) are getting complicated because of his work with Sonny. She isn’t happy, and he can’t fill her in on some things she wants to know.

With the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4, there will be an encore presentation of an episode that aired last August.

Be sure to tune in daily so that a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.