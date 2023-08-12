Who is Andrea Gates on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers will see a new face on the canvas next week as Andrea Gates debuts in Port Charles.

Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) began their journey with surrogacy, and it seems they are ready to move forward.

Spoilers teased they would have a big announcement next week, and Andrea will be a part of that.

The counselor they spoke to revealed she would send them some candidates, and Molly and TJ will pick Andrea as the one who will carry their baby and make them parents.

Lily Anne Harrison will play Andrea. The name may sound familiar because she is the daughter of General Hospital’s Gregory Harrison, who plays Gregory Chase.

And given Gregory’s relationship with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Molly’s mom, there’s a high chance that the father and daughter may share scenes at some point.

She was tapped for the role of Andrea Gates, the woman who will carry Molly and TJ’s baby.

ABC Soaps In Depth was the first to reveal Lily’s casting. She told the publication her dad warned her, “He was like, ‘Look, it’s a lot of lines, but it’s a lot of fun once you get into the swing of it.”

This isn’t the first acting role, either. She has appeared on One Tree Hill, The Craft Store, and a few movies.

Molly’s endometriosis storyline

The endometriosis storyline for Molly has been a big one, as the character hasn’t had a big storyline throughout her time on the show. It started with Haley Pullos in the role, but Brooke Anne Smith recently became the permanent recast.

There have been plenty of emotions surrounding their road to becoming parents, which started when Molly thought she might be pregnant. She wasn’t, but it opened up the conversation about whether they were ready to have a baby or wanted kids.

Molly went through testing and learned that not only would she be unable to carry a baby, but her eggs weren’t viable for use in surrogacy. When Kristina (Kate Mansi) heard about the situation, her first instinct was to offer up herself, which only made Molly madder at her.

Now that we know Molly and TJ announce that they have chosen a surrogate, it will be interesting to see where this goes and whether Andrea has any other ties to Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.