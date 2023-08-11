General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny makes an offer, Ava is rattled, and more Eddie Maine drama

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that it’s more about Pikeman and the company’s connections to Port Charles.

A much bigger story is being told, but the details about the connections are intriguing.

Anna (Finola Hughes) has been working to put the pieces together, and all signs point to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) being the only person in contact with Pikeman.

Keep in mind the writers set this storyline in motion months ago, and with the scab writers taking over and their scripts airing now, there is no telling where this is headed.

As Anna and Sonny (Maurice Benard) work to figure out who was the target at the Metro Court, there are still other storylines affecting the people in Port Charles.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny makes an offer

General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny makes someone an offer. Who he is dealing with remains to be seen.

The mob boss is working on getting Nikolas’ (Adam Huff) body back and alleviating all of the stress from Ava (Maura West) and the danger their daughter is in with her new nanny.

When it comes to his family, Sonny will do anything to protect them.

Meanwhile, he also sets a trap hoping someone will walk right into it, but we’d venture to guess whoever is stalking Anna and the Pikeman people are too smart for that.

Ava gets rocked next week. She has been a little nervous with all of the threats and the demands being made of her and Austin (Roger Howarth). Things get more intense, and she is rattled to the core.

Sasha is in bad shape

Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) does a great job alienating anyone questioning what happened to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Cody (Josh Kelly) is concerned about her, especially after seeing her panicked and afraid at Ferncliff.

He has tried to raise the alarm, but no one has paid attention. Luckily, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) witnessed Sasha’s state of mind when Cody snuck in to visit her.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) also has questions, and Gladys rubs her the wrong way. Will the new investigation she takes on involve Gladys?

Other Port Charles news

Meanwhile, Molly (Brooke Anne Smith) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have a decision to make at the beginning of the week, and by the end, they have a big announcement. Something tells us it’s about their surrogacy journey.

Ned (Wally Kurth) still believes he is Eddie Maine. That sends Tracy (Jane Elliot) over the edge next week. She thinks he needs to be committed to a mental health facility to get his life back, but Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) won’t go for it. Look for another big argument between the two.

And speaking of Tracy, Brook Lynn slips her granny some wine to try and get her to spill the beans about why she is back in Port Charles and what she wants with the Deceptor.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.