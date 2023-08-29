General Hospital spoilers: Kassie DePaiva revives Blair Cramer

General Hospital is pulling out all the stops and nostalgia for long-time ABC soap fans.

Viewers were excited to see Walt Willey reprise his role of Jackson Montgomery from All My Children, and now, another familiar face is headed to Port Charles.

Kassie DePaiva is returning to General Hospital as Blair Cramer from One Life to Live. This isn’t the first time Blair has visited Port Charles, though.

And there will be familiar faces on set for Kassie. She worked with Roger Howarth (Austin) for many years, as he was Todd Manning on One Life to Live. There’s also Michael Easton (Finn), who played John McBain on the now-defunct ABC soap.

Here’s what we know about Kassie’s return to General Hospital.

Kassie DePaiva steps back into the role of Blair Cramer

When TV Line revealed Kassie DePaiva was headed back to General Hospital as Blair Cramer, it was a shock.

She has been playing Eve Donovan on the Peacock soap Days of our Lives on and off for years.

Now, the blonde actress will return to the role that made her a household name.

Kassie will debut in September, though details about her story arc remain unclear. Actually, everything aside from the fact that she is playing Blair Cramer is a mystery. ABC doesn’t like to share details about big casting news.

What happened when Blair was in Port Charles last time?

Blair was in Port Charles when Todd Manning, John McBain, and Starr were all on the show after ABC canceled One Life to Live.

It was 2012, so it has been over a decade since General Hospital viewers have seen Blair Cramer. She initially came to town after her daughter, Starr (played by Kristen Alderson), lost her boyfriend, Cole, and daughter, Hope, after breaking down on a road in Port Charles and having a car hit their car.

There is a major anticipation for Kassie’s return, especially to see if she and Roger Howarth will cross paths. He is Austin right now, but when he was in the role of Todd Manning, he and Kassie were a soap super couple. Todd and Blair were huge in their heyday.

Now that Blair Cramer is coming to Port Charles, there is speculation more familiar faces will be on their way.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.