Is Nikolas returning to General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers are still reeling over the revelation that Nikolas (Adam Huff) is still alive.

They saw him on machines while Mason (Nathanyael Grey) called the boss.

However, it wasn’t clear whether he would make it or if he was just being kept alive by the machines.

Now that we know Austin (Roger Howarth) helped save Nikolas’ life and is continuing to keep Ava (Maura West) in the dark, there are more questions than answers.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) was revealed to be the boss everyone is so afraid of, which begs the question of whether he is related to Austin. It was told that Cyrus just came around and helped his mother, but is there more to it than anyone knows?

As the mystery unravels, many people in Port Charles will be affected by the web Cyrus has woven.

Nikolas is alive

The truth about Nikolas being alive is an interesting one. Are they just keeping him alive to hold Sonny (Maurice Benard) over Ava’s head?

Will Adam Huff return as Nikolas? He was the one who took over the role when Marcus Coloma was fired, but he only appeared for a brief time as the story arc needed to wrap up.

But now, with the scabs taking over, it seems Nikolas may return to Port Charles, which will certainly stir things up after being gone for a good amount of time.

Laura (Genie Francis) is off looking for her son, but he is closer than she knows.

At this point, there hasn’t been an official announcement about whether Adam will return to the role of Nikolas should the writers decide to up the ante, but he would be the best choice.

Cyrus bombshell

General Hospital viewers have wondered who Mason and Austin reported to for months.

The big boss is Cyrus, and that makes things even more complicated. How is he related to Mason and Austin? The trucking company makes sense, though.

Now, the bigger question is who runs Pikeman, and why does Cyrus want to know about their shipments?

If Mason and company aren’t connected to Pikeman, two potential big bads may lead us into November sweeps.

The scabs began writing when the writers strike went into effect, which was in May. They likely have November sweeps in mind and may have even started working on the scripts by now.

Do you think Nikolas will come back to Port Charles?

Be sure to tune in daily as the storyline unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.