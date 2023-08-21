General Hospital spoilers: Dante has questions and Gladys has regrets

General Hospital spoilers tease this week’s episodes of the ABC soap will zero in on some important things.

There has been speculation about who is after Anna (Finola Hughes), and things seem to be coming together.

Cody (Josh Kelly) has tried to sound the alarm about what’s happening to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), and it seems that after his confrontation with Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs), she’s nervous about the choices she has made.

What’s done in the dark always comes to light, which will begin to happen as the week goes on.

Several storylines are getting ready to intersect, especially with Pikeman being mentioned frequently.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Dante and Anna talk

The General Hospital preview video shows Anna and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) discussing what is happening with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Last week, viewers saw Dante reveal to Anna that Valentin was not at ELQ as he claimed when her house was torched. He had previously told her he had to handle business because a water main broke, and Dante learned his car was never at ELQ.

That, coupled with Maritn’s (Michael E. Knight) late-night visit, has Anna’s wheels turning.

She reveals to Dante that it’s about Pikeman, and she knows this because she got a look at the papers Martin brought to Valentin.

Gladys begins to have regrets

After an intense confrontation with Cody at the PCPD, Gladys goes to see Sasha.

She sees a shell of her daughter-in-law and realizes how far she took things with Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder).

However, it won’t be easy to get things to stop, especially since the good doctor wants money from Gladys.

This has been going on for quite some time, and despite Cody’s desperate cries for help, no one has taken him seriously. Will Dante and Sam (Kelly Monaco) help him?

It won’t be good for her when Sonny (Maurice Benard) discovers what’s been happening because of Gladys’ gambling addiction and debts to Selina (Lydia Look).

Other Port Charles happening

Finn (Michael Easton) learned about Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) condition last week, and this week, there will be conversations about what’s next for him.

Chase (Josh Swickard) has yet to learn the truth, and it will be devastating to learn his dad has ALS.

Also, expect Finn and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to talk about her knowing the truth and not speaking up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.