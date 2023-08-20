Is Valentin the one after Anna? Here’s why General Hospital fans think he is

General Hospital fans are wondering whether Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the one who is stalking Anna (Finola Hughes).

After the shooting at the Metro Court left Curtis (Donnell Turner) paralyzed, Anna and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are wondering who the target was.

However, given the connection to Pikeman and the WSB, the assumption has been Anna is the target.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) had suspicions about Valentin, and after making a call, he learned that he wasn’t truthful about where he was when Anna’s townhome was set on fire.

Then, there’s Valentin’s summons for Martin (Michael E. Knight), who showed up at the Metro Court hotel room incredibly late to give Valentin documents.

A nosy Anna learned those documents had everything to do with Pikeman.

So what’s Valentin up to on General Hospital?

Anna knows Valentin is lying

Before going to bed with Valentin on Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Dante informed Anna that Valentin’s alibi wasn’t real. While her house was torched, he was supposed to be dealing with a water main break at ELQ.

Cameras at the business never recorded his car coming or going from there when he was supposed to be taking care of business.

That signaled a red flag, but the biggest red flag was how involved with Pikeman Valentin appears to be. When Anna snuck a peek at what was in the documents Martin dropped off so late, it was clear her boyfriend wasn’t being honest with her about anything going on right now.

Who else besides Valentin could be targeting Anna?

Let’s not forget that Anna has accumulated a slew of enemies over her years with the WSB.

Her twin sister, Alex (Finola Hughes), could be behind getting even with Anna. No one really dies in the soap world, anyway.

And speaking of that, perhaps Peter (Wes Ramsey) is back to get revenge against his aunt who betrayed him.

Something could be wrong with Valentin, though. Remember, he was injected with that poison in Iceland. Perhaps it has something to do with his behavior and deceptive ways.

Anna has a list a mile long, and right now, the only thing she is sure of is that Valentin is lying to her. That is a huge cause for concern, especially since she could literally be sleeping with the enemy.

VAnna fans hope this isn’t the case and that someone else is out to harm Anna, and that Valentin’s lies are for her own protection.

Who do you think is after Anna?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.