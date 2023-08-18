General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny helps Carly, Anna gets a clue, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease there’s more than meets the eye in several situations.

Viewers have speculated on who could be targeting Anna (Finola Hughes), and more clues are headed our way.

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have been crossing paths a lot lately. Don’t expect that to change anytime soon, either.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) will get more news about his health, and now that Finn (Michael Easton) learned about his fall and saw him drop the beads, expect him to be watching his dad like a hawk.

Relationships are put to the test next week as someone gets angry and someone else responds to their partner in an unexpected light.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny is there to help Carly

Things are getting complicated in Sonny’s world. He is busy trying to clean up Ava’s (Maura West) mess while protecting his daughter.

Dex (Evan Hofer) is at risk of blowing his cover, which sets up a new set of issues for the mob boss.

Sonny has attempted to be there for Carly, much to her dismay. General Hospital spoilers tease that he helps her with something else. Given another spoiler, it may be that he helps her get in to see Drew (Cameron Mathison). If that’s not it – we are stumped.

He will also have an angry Nina (Cynthia Watros) on his hands next week. She is upset about something he does and lets him have it. Nina was already upset about not having access to his place when he was setting up Avery’s nanny, and something else seems to have pushed her over the top.

Could Nina also be upset about Sonny and Carly spending time together?

Gregory gets news

By mid-week, Gregory will have some news about his health. Something tells us this concerns what Finn saw and learned from his daughter.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is the only one who has known about his struggle, and next week she may have to come clean to Finn about her knowledge. The two will attend a meeting together.

As for what Gregory finds out, that remains unclear.

Other Port Charles news

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) have bad news. It’s likely to do with Deception. Could it also be connected to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and her being upset?

Anna thinks she may have more clues about who has been after her. But when Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells her what he thinks, it may not go over as well as he’d hoped. She also manages to take a meeting with Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

There’s so much going down next week, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.