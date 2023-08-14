General Hospital spoilers: Who is after Anna?

General Hospital spoilers tease that more drama is going down in Port Charles.

The fallout of Anna’s (Finola Hughes) house being torched begins.

Friday’s episode left off with Anna calling for help as she watched the inside of her home burn.

Someone has been after the former spy for weeks and probably even longer.

It seems as though everything coincides with Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) death, but some viewers believe it’s more than just that. There is more of a personal touch to what’s happening than just a need for petty payback.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who could be after Anna?

Anna and Valentin sit inside her torched house

The General Hospital preview video features Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) sitting on the stairs in her torched home.

He is concerned about her, leading to apologies about what Victor has done to “expose” her.

Anna has plenty of enemies, though. After all, she worked for the WSB for years and has been involved in some shading dealings throughout her lifetime.

While the timing is right for the information Victor released upon his death, it may all be a smokescreen.

Something else is going on here. The question remains what and who is behind it all?

Who has motive?

Anna and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) talk at the PCPD as they attempt to work through who has a motive to hurt her.

Victor is dead, but General Hospital viewers know that dead doesn’t mean dead most of the time.

The two theories floating around point to Alex (Finola Hughes), Anna’s twin sister, and Peter (Wes Ramsey). Neither option is great, especially since viewers were vocal about their utter disdain for Peter the first time around.

But where does the Pikeman connection fit in?

Another theory that has been discussed is that Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) could be behind the weapons dealings. The Jeromes were once a huge crime family, and with Ava (Maura West) in Port Charles, it might be time to bring Olivia back into the fold.

This storyline won’t be wrapped up anytime soon, though. As November sweeps are still several weeks away, plenty of build-up is in the works. Also, remember that what is airing now is being written by the scabs as the writers strike is still ongoing.

Who do you think is behind the attacks on Anna?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.