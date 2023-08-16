Emme Rylan reveals where she stands with General Hospital and Lulu Spencer

General Hospital fans have wondered whether the recent mentions of Lulu Spencer and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) visit to see her with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) meant anything.

There’s been speculation the scabs are considering waking her up after years of being non-responsive following an explosion at The Floating Rib.

Everyone has seemingly moved on with their lives, including Dante, who is in a relationship with Sam (Kelly Monaco). They live together, and the house he once shared with Lulu will be where Maxie (Kirsten Storms) moves her little family into after months of looking for a bigger place.

So, would Emme Rylan step back into the role if the writers bring back Lulu?

There was some controversy when she debuted after Julie Marie Berman vacated the role of Lulu Spencer.

However, some viewers seemed to have warmed up to her and were sad when she was fired from General Hospital and put into a non-responsive state.

Emme Rylan speaks out about returning to General Hospital

Naturally, when Lulu was mentioned on-screen on General Hospital, fans wanted to know whether Emme Rylan would be returning in the role.

During a recent Instagram Story, Emme revealed she was getting so many questions about Lulu and the storyline. However, she has been avoiding saying anything because she didn’t know what to say.

There is a bit of good news, though.

Emme said, “It is my understanding that when they choose to wake her up, they would be calling me. That could always change. Who knows? But that is my understanding. When they want to wake her up, they will call me. That’s as much as I know, and I have not heard from them.”

Where would Lulu fit in on General Hospital?

If Lulu were to wake up with Emme Rylan in the role, it wouldn’t happen for at least a few months. The scripts the scabs began writing during the WGA strike have recently started airing, meaning anything they are working on now is still months away.

November sweeps would be the perfect time to bring back Lulu, especially if Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is somehow involved with whoever is terrorizing Anna (Finola Hughes). After all, he’s Charlotte’s sole parent right now, and she would likely be left in Laura’s (Genie Francis) care should anything happen to him.

For now, though, there isn’t any indication Emme Rylan will return to the role of Lulu Spencer.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.