General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn in trouble, Gladys is losing control, and Lucy is shocked

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease a big secret is revealed, and things with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) finally get some attention.

There are a few dire situations in Port Charles, including saving Sasha. When Cody (Josh Kelly) finally gets through to someone, will they see what he sees?

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) will find herself between a rock and a hard place. Luckily, Chase (Josh Swickard) shows up for his girl in her time of need.

As things with Deception come to a head, a familiar face will come to Port Charles. Jackson Montgomery (Walt Willey) seeks out Lucy (Lynn Herring), and we’re betting it’s not all for business.

When Brick (Stephen A. Smith) shows up, you know something is going down. He meets with Sonny (Maurice Benard) next week, and chances are it’s about Pikeman or the information given to Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Here’s what is happening next week on General Hospital.

Dante investigates

Finally, Cody has someone willing to check out what he says about Sasha.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) heads to see what all the fuss is about, but will he have access to see Sasha? Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) has asserted his dominance regarding what happens to his patient. Anyone who has gotten close to Sasha has had their access revoked, including a nurse.

Will Dante be able to get enough evidence to open an investigation? Spoilers tease that the walls are closing in on Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs), which spells trouble.

Brook Lynn is in trouble

Remember Tracy (Jane Elliot) had Brook Lynn download information on the Deceptor? Well, it looks like that is coming back to bite her in the worst way.

This week, General Hospital viewers learned that a lawsuit was filed, and everything is frozen at Deception as they work to fight whoever brought the petition.

Brook Lynn gives someone a piece of her mind, and all bets are on it being Tracy. Chase wants cooler heads to prevail, so he offers some advice, but Brook Lynn isn’t exactly on board with what he offers up.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Cyrus is doing what he does best — searching for information. With Drew (Cameron Mathison) in his clutches, he fishes for information. Don’t count on Drew spilling the beans, though.

Meanwhile, Stella (Vernee Watson) tries to talk some sense into Curtis (Donnell Turner). So far, he hasn’t been receptive to anyone, but maybe his very pushy aunt will put things into perspective for him.

Sonny and Brick put their heads together, moving one step closer to uncovering the truth about Austin (Roger Howarth) and Mason’s (Nathanyael Grey) boss.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.