The Young and the Restless spoilers: Heather listens in, Nikki blasts Kyle, and Billy stands his ground

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease new information is spread all over Genoa City.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, it’s a short week for Y&R next week.

The hit daytime drama will air a repeat episode on Monday, September 4.

One less episode doesn’t mean any less jaw-dropping or must-see moments on the CBS show.

The latest preview video for The Young and the Restless proves that with some unexpected twists to a few storylines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For example, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Billy (Jason Thompson) drop a couple of bombshells in the footage.

Billy shocks Diane, and Heather eavesdrops on Daniel

Things have been a bit crazy for Daniel lately with all the chaos Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) caused and Heather (Vail Bloom) returning to town.

In a surprise turn of events, Daniel actually opens up to his mother about the latter. Daniel admits to Phyllis that having Heather in Genoa City has had an impact on his personal life.

Heather arrives on the steps of the jazz club in time to hear Daniel’s words, and Phyllis declaring old feelings for his ex have been stirred up for Daniel.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Daniel and Lily hit a rough patch as Christel Khalil sets off on maternity leave. It sounds like Heather will play a part in that.

Over with Billy, he has a heated exchange with Diane (Susan Walters) that leaves her in shock. At Jabot, Billy loses it on Diane about who’s the only person to save the company.

Billy makes it crystal clear he’s that person, putting Diane in her place and taking the war for Jabot to a whole new level. The Abbott heir is going rogue to do what he feels is best for Jabot.

Kyle gets an earful from Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is on a mission to get Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) back together. Nikki already told Audra (Zuleyka Silver) that she could keep her job if she dumped Kyle.

Now Nikki has a message for Kyle, and she doesn’t hold back. Kyle’s put in the hot seat over hooking up with Audra and not forgiving Summer.

Y&R fans can expect this conversation to take a tense turn, too, because Kyle has already made up his mind regarding his marriage.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of these crazy twists and turns are missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.