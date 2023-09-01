The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis and Nikki meddle, Billy leans on Lily, and more chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that September is coming in hot.

Recent events in Genoa City have shaken things up, which is good news for Y&R fans.

After much of the same, the tides are changed on the hit daytime drama as summer winds down.

The fallout of Victor (Eric Braeden) naming Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) CEO of Newman Media will be front and center.

Aside from the Newman family drama, a former couple reconnects while Nikki and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are each on separate missions.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on The Young and the Restless

Nikki uses Audra

This week, Nikki told Audra (Zuleyka Silver) she could keep her job as COO of Newman Media if she stayed away from Kyle (Michael Mealor). Nikki is determined to get Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) back together.

Although Audra will agree, she won’t necessarily keep Kyle at bay. This is Audra, and she has a backup plan.

Nate (Sean Dominic) gives Audra some unsolicited advice about her situation that, of course, falls on deaf ears.

Nikki doesn’t just make a deal with Audra. She has a stern warning for Kyle, too.

In true soap opera fashion, Kyle and Audra lie to Nikki about no longer seeing each other. They continue to sneak around, and that will land both of them in hot water.

Phyllis plays cupid

Nikki isn’t the only one looking to reconnect Summer and Kyle. Phyllis also plays matchmaker for her daughter.

The fiery redhead doesn’t stop with Summer, either. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) opens up to Phyllis about having Heather (Vail Bloom) back in town.

Phyllis listens to her son, giving him some advice so he can navigate his feelings for Lily (Christel Khalil). She also shares her two cents on who’s the best match for Daniel.

Other Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) confront Kyle about his relationship with Audra, leading to another confrontation.

After Billy (Jason Thompson) loses his cool, he leans on Lily.

Over with Victor, he puts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in her place when it comes to who’s really running Newman Enterprises. The mustache also helps Sharon (Sharon Case) as she faces off with Adam (Mark Grossman) over her decision to stop the merger.

Besides this, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets an interesting offer, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes an unexpected move.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.