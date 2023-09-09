The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby interrogates Tucker, Nikki threatens Adam, and Victor stuns Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the hits just keep on coming in Genoa City.

There’s so much drama going down on Y&R with the gloves coming off for several fan-favorite characters.

Family members are turning against each other. Yes, we are talking to you, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

That’s going to be the theme of the hit CBS soap opera throughout the fall season.

The latest preview video for daytime drama gives a glimpse of what’s in store for Y&R fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For example, it’s showdown time between Victor and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Nikki and Victor take charge

Thanks to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) latest scheme for Newman Media and McCall Unlimited, which backfired, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have been on the warpath. Nikki, for one, has had enough of Adam, especially when it comes to the way he treats his father.

In the video footage, Nikki makes it crystal clear that whatever Adam is plotting needs to stop. She gives him 24 hours to call it off, or Nikki will make Adam regret it for the rest of his life.

Nikki doesn’t make idle threats, so Adam might want to take her seriously.

Meanwhile, Victor is about to put a damper on his relationship with Victoria. At Newman Enterprises, Victoria recounts Nikki moving to Newman Media and Nick (Joshua Morrow) wanting nothing to do with the company.

There’s a hole to fill at Newman Enterprises, and before Victoria can give her two cents on who will fill it, Victor reveals he’s already made a decision regarding the open job. The mustache spills the one person not getting the job is Nate (Sean Dominic).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor demotes his daughter so he can take control of his company again. Yes, shots are fired by Victor, so get the popcorn ready.

That’s not all either, because Tucker (Trevor St. John) returns from Paris without Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and it causes chaos.

Where is Ashley?

Don’t mess with Abby (Melissa Ordway) when she wants answers about her mother. Abby barges into Tucker’s hotel room, demanding answers from him.

Ashley didn’t just not come back with Tucker, but she also isn’t responding to any of Abby’s texts. Tucker stands there with a blank look on his face, letting Abby go off.

Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out what’s going on with Ashley.

In other news for the hit CBS soap opera, a former actress who played Abby is returning in a new role, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.