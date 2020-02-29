The Young and the Restless spoilers: One relationship heats up while another cools down

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS show are all about relationships. One couple heats things up, while another cools things down after a betrayal is uncovered.

There has been a lot going on in Genoa City the past couple of weeks. A gala to honor Newman Enterprises, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer battle, and of course, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) being stabbed thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

Relationships are front and center on the CBS soap opera, featuring romance, sex appeal, tears, and heartbreak.

Chance gets hot and heavy with Abby

Abby (Melissa Ordway) turns up the heat within her romance with Chance (Donny Boaz). She makes her intentions with her new man clear. Right now, it is all about sex.

Not that she doesn’t like him for other reasons. Abby does find her man intriguing. For the time being, though, Chance’s smoking hot body is the only thing on Abby’s mind.

The two waste no time getting physical in a steamy shower, his hotel room, and pretty much any other place Abby can find to seduce him. The heat between Chance and Abby is on fire.

Tessa learns of Mariah’s betrayal

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) comes home to discover Mariah (Camryn Grimes) cheated on her with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). It is certainly not the warm welcome Tessa thought she would be receiving from her girlfriend.

There is no excuse for Mariah turning to Lindsay. However, life has dealt Mariah quite a few blows in the past few weeks. She tried to reach out to Tessa, but their many missed connections caused Mariah to feel alone.

Mariah should never have turned to Lindsay in her time of need, and she realizes that the moment Tessa walks in. The question is, does Mariah realize her mistake because she got caught or because of her love for Tessa?

There is no doubt the relationship has been cooling down since Tessa left. Now Mariah’s cheating will put the romance on ice. Both women need to take time to figure out what each of them want in life.

Mariah finally opens up to Sharon about her dumpster fire life, especially what she did to Tessa. A little advice from mom helps Mariah think more clearly, but is it too late for her romance? After all, Mariah herself says Tessa will never trust her again.

Relationships are front and center on the CBS daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily to find out which one makes it, and which one is broken forever.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.