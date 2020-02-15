The Young and the Restless pays tribute to Eric Braeden’s 40th anniversary as Victor Newman

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera are all about Eric Braeden’s 40th anniversary as Victor Newman.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is planning a gala to celebrate Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary. The event will serve as a backdrop to the real tribute, which is Eric bringing the ruthless Victor to life for four decades.

When do the tribute episodes air?

Although the actor is worthy of having a week-long celebration in his honor, the gala and Eric’s tribute begin on Wednesday, February 18. The CBS daytime drama is dedicating three days to the iconic actor and character.

The multi-day special episodes mean that other stories will be put on the back burner a little bit. Since episodes are focused around a gala, there is bound to be some dramatic interaction between the residents of Genoa City who don’t necessarily get along.

What can fans expect from the episodes honoring Eric?

Some old faces will return to celebrate the milestone anniversary of Eric and Victor. One beloved character has already popped up to honor him. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned from Paris to attend the gala. She had a heartfelt chat with Victor as they reminisced about his life, as well as their time together.

Vintage Victor and Nikki. Finding my favorite pics of Eric from over the last forty years in celebration of his momentous 40th YR anniversary. He shot his first episode EXACTLY 40 years ago today! Congratulations, my darling! @EBraeden @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/BRNMlcATpu — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 9, 2020

The three-day event will feature a slew of flashbacks going back to the first day Eric appeared as Victor in 1980. Fans are going to enjoy the trip down memory lane, focused on reliving some of the most memorable moments from the past 40 years.

If the preview video is any indication of what is to come, viewers should grab a few issues. There are several heartbreaking moments woven into the fights, laughter, and romance that represent Victor’s life.

The gala

The reason for the gala is Eric Braeden and his career onscreen as Victor, which means viewers should expect anything to happen. It is an event thrown by Nikki, and fans know those are genuinely full of drama.

Putting Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a room with Adam (Mark Grossman) and throwing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) into the mix is a recipe for disaster. Spoilers for the CBS soap opera tease Phyllis and Nick share a kiss at the gala, and that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is shocked by Adam.

Victor Newman is a legend, and that is all thanks to the incredible acting talent of Eric Braeden. He turned a few days in a guest-starring role on the soap opera into decades of him portraying one of the most loved and hated men in daytime television. Eric has become one of the most iconic leading men in the genre too.

Next week, Y&R is all about Eric and Victor. The tribute episodes are a fantastic look back on someone fans adore.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.