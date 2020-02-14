The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki throws a gala, Jill has a plan for Billy, and Adam shocks Chelsea

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease a big gala honoring Newman Enterprises, a shocking discovery, and a mother attempting to take control of her grown son’s life.

There is never a dull moment in Genoa City. However, residents will put some of the drama aside to spend a night honoring one of the city’s most influential and long-standing businesses.

Newman Enterprises 50th Anniversary gala

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) throws a gala to honor Victor (Eric Braeden) and his accomplishments with Newman Enterprises. The festivities are in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Eric playing Victor on the CBS daytime drama.

Several surprise guests show up at the event to honor Victor and the company. Nikki has been working hard to pull off a tribute to her husband, and she is pulling out all the stops for the gala.

Three episodes are dedicated to the gala event. It will be a look back at Victor’s life, as well as the extraordinary acting talents of Eric Braeden. Fans will be treated to several days full of flashbacks, which are bound to give die-hard viewers a sense of nostalgia from the 1980s.

Since it is an event thrown by Nikki, and it is honoring Victor, fans can expect the unexpected to happen. For example, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) share a kiss. Is romance on the horizon for these two, or do they just get caught up in the moment?

Jill helps Billy

Jill (Jess Walton) is determined to keep Billy (Jason Thompson) in line. He has been spiraling out of control for months. Billy blew up his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and is fixated on starting a new one with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Mama bear Jill is not happy with her son. She devises a plan to keep Billy on the straight and narrow with a new project that is destined to benefit both of them.

So far, Billy has not been too keen on accepting help from anyone except Amanda. Will Jill be the one to reach him? After all, Jill is not a woman that takes no for an answer.

Adam makes a move that shocks Chelsea

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) rekindled romance could be headed for trouble. He shocks her with his latest move.

Phyllis has just learned the secret of what happened between Chance (Donny Boaz) and Adam in Las Vegas. Is that the move that has Chelsea questioning her relationship with Adam? It could be. Then again, it is Adam, so it could be something completely different and equally as shocking.

It is a week of honoring the talented Eric Braeden on the CBS hit soap opera. The tribune is going to be one that fans won’t want to miss.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.