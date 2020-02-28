The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Amanda turns to Billy, Nick faces more challenges and Mariah is busted

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease that relationships are tested, and people find comfort in unlikely places.

Decisions are made, and lines are crossed as the fallout of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing spreads throughout Genoa City.

Some residents are not thinking clearly, while others know precisely what they are doing.

Amanda seeks comfort from Billy

Victoria has a slew of people rallying around her, including her son Reed (Tristan Lake), who comes home to make sure his mom is okay.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is circling the wagons too. She is concerned about how the trauma will impact her daughter mentally.

Billy (Jason Thompson) doesn’t have a lot of allies right now. He struggles to deal with the fact his actions placed Victoria in harm’s way. Billy has not been thinking clearly for months, and that will continue.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is one of the only people Billy can talk to and vice versa. She will seek comfort from him, and it will change their relationship.

After the latest ordeal with Ripley (Christian Keyes) and Victoria, Billy and Amanda take another look at their connection.

Will they decide to be more than friends, or will they realize their friendship is costing them too much?

Nick’s challenges

Life has been a struggle lately for Nick (Joshua Morrow). He lost Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to his brother Adam (Mark Grossman), plus he is watching his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case) battle breast cancer.

Sharon and Nick’s growing bond is one of the good things in his life right now, besides his kids.

It looks like things get worse for Nick before they get better. Thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden) finding common ground with Adam, Nick will be challenged by his father.

The Newman men are not on the same page when it comes to Newman Enterprises and who is the best to take the reins while Victoria recovers.

A power move made by Victor is going to draw a line in the sand.

Nick gets a reality check from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) regarding their kiss at the gala. He makes it clear they are not getting back together.

However, Phyllis lets Nick know she is not interested in him romantically. She just needs to pick his brain regarding real estate.

Tesa busts Mariah

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) comes home to find Mariah (Camryn Grimes) with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). The two ladies hooked up, and Tessa finds them in the aftermath of their union.

Mariah has spent weeks dealing with losing her job, Sharon’s cancer, and Victoria’s stabbing without Tessa. She has needed someone to talk to, and Lindsay was more than willing to lend an ear to Mariah.

Is it the end of Mariah and Tessa’s relationship?

Also in Genoa City

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) answer a call for help. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is caught in a trap by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) take care of some unfinished business.

Oh, what a drama-filled week it is going to be on the CBS daytime drama. Fans will not want to miss a second of all entertainment, so tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.