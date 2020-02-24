Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Is Amelia Heinle leaving The Young and the Restless as Victoria Newman? That is the question fans of the CBS soap opera are asking based on the latest storyline and spoilers for upcoming episodes of the show.

Victoria is fighting for her life after being stabbed by Ripley (Christian Keyes). The prognosis does not look good for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) daughter, who is currently in a medically induced coma.

Now fans are worried Amelia is exiting The Young and the Restless, and the role she has played for nearly 15 years.

What is ahead for Victoria on The Young and the Restless?

Life is bleak for Victoria right now, thanks to a case of mistaken identity. Ripley stabbed her because he thought she was Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He has a vendetta against his ex, and unfortunately, Victoria was merely collateral damage.

Ripley intended to severely hurt Amanda, which is why Victoria’s condition is so dire. He knew exactly where to stab his victim to cause the most physical harm.

The preview video of this week’s episodes of the daytime drama further proves there is a chance Victoria might not survive her life-threatening wounds. The Newman family rallies around her in the hospital, but it might not be enough.

Is Amelia Heinle leaving The Young and the Restless?

There is a good reason for fans to worry Amelia Heinle leaving The Young and the Restless. Victoria may die, which would mean the actress is done at the show.

Neither Amelia nor the CBS soap opera has given any indication that Victoria will not survive. The talented actress has not revealed she is leaving the show, nor has Amelia expressed any desire to exit a role she loves to play. Considering she is happy on the daytime drama, it seems unlikely Victoria will die.

However, as soap opera fans know, anything is possible. There are times when an actor or actress wants to leave, or for storyline purposes, a role is eliminated. Sometimes when those instances occur, the network, show, and person involved keep everything on the down-low until the story plays out onscreen.

Fans are going to have to continue watching the CBS soap opera to find out if Victoria dies, and Amelia is exiting the show. Both seem far-fetched but not impossible.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.