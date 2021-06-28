The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is it really the end of Summer and Kyle?

Kyle gets advice from an unlikely source after Summer breaks his heart. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS daytime drama tease it just might be the end of the road for Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Last week viewers watched as Summer called things off with Kyle. Little does he know, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) threatened to keep Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) away from Kyle for the rest of his life.

The fallout of Summer’s actions is front and center this week. Skyle has a heartbreaking goodbye that will leave viewers in tears.

Summer breaks Kyle’s heart

After everything they have been through together, Kyle can’t accept that Summer is walking away from the life they planned. A sneak-peek at upcoming episodes of Y&R tease Kyle saying just that to his lady love.

Kyle also lets Summer know she and the life they planned are worth fighting for always. The latest promo for the CBS soap opera features Kyle pleading with Summer to not give up on them.

Summer is forced to give Kyle some tough love so that he will let her go. She goes into selfish mode by telling Kyle she is doing exactly what she wants for her future.

Then, as Kyle continues to beg her to fight, Summer pleads with him to stop, declaring it’s done. Summer isn’t budging when it comes to leaving Kyle or Genoa City.

Kyle gets some unexpected advice

All hope appears lost to Kyle until he gets some good advice from an unexpected source. Billy (Jason Thompson) runs into his distraught nephew at Society and lends him an ear.

With a defeated look on his face, Kyle admits to Billy it’s time to give up. Then Billy stuns Kyle when he says that until Summer’s plane leaves, there’s still a chance for him to change Summer’s mind.

Will Kyle try one more time to convince Summer to fight? Will Summer really leave town or will she find the courage to tell Kyle the truth?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless spoilers did hint that Skyle is over. However, that doesn’t mean they are done for good. Summer and Kyle have found their way back to each other multiple times after being put through the wringer.

July sweeps begins this week, which means Y&R will pull out all the stops to bring viewers jaw-dropping and drama-filled moments. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.