General Hospital has fans in an uproar as signs point to Jason (Steve Burton) leaving Port Charles again.

After two years of being presumed dead, Jason resurfaced this spring alive and well.

However, months later, the writers may have indicated that Jason won’t be sticking around as long as planned.

It does not make GH fans very happy, especially since Steve and Jason are fan favorites.

So, is there any truth to the speculation that Jason is leaving General Hospital?

Let’s take a look at what we know

Is Jason leaving General Hospital again?

Jason was MIA for a couple of years because Agent John, aka Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington), blackmailed Jason to work for him. Jason opted to work for the FBI to keep Carly (Laura Wright) out of jail.

Now Jason has completed his assignment – he learned Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was the head Pikeman. However, Jagger isn’t ready to let him out from under his thumb.

The FBI agent is out for blood, and Jason will pay the price to protect Carly. Per Jagger’s latest request, Jason either gives up the goods on Sonny (Maurice Benard) or he’s out of Port Charles.

While Jason has landed in quite the situation, he isn’t leaving General Hospital.

This is all part of the story that’s getting ready to explode as July sweeps end. Steve confirmed earlier this year that he signed a two-year contract with the daytime drama.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly eggs on Jagger, and now we know why. Carly will be Carly, which will land her and Jason in hot water.

Jason may not be leaving, but other comings and goings are happening in Port Charles this summer.

Who’s coming and going on General Hospital?

August will feature two huge returns for the hit ABC soap and we can’t wait for them.

Jonathan Jackson is reprising his role as Lucky Spencer after over a decade away from the show. GH fans can expect Lucky to premiere in early August.

Bryan Craig is back as Morgan Corinthios, but unlike Johnathan, who’s staying for a while, Bryan is not. The actor only returns for one episode, which should air in the next few weeks.

James Patrick Stuart is taking a hiatus as Valentin to film Season 3 of the Disney sitcom The Villains of Valley View and should return to Port Charles before the holidays.

In other GH casting news, the rumor mill is buzzing that Lulu will be waking up soon, and you can read all about it here.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.