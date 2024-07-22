General Hospital spoilers: Sonny begs Michael, Carly taunts Jagger, and Molly and Kristina’s baby battle

General Hospital spoilers for the hit ABC soap tease wars are brewing all over Port Charles this week.

It’s the last full week of July sweeps, and GH is pulling out all the stops to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

There are plenty of twists and turns coming before sweeps month ends, including Ava (Maura West) and Jagger (Adam Harrington) getting pretty cozy.

They share a common enemy in Sonny (Maurice Benard), so it’s no surprise they grow closer as they both try to take down the mob boss.

The latest preview video gives General Hospital fans a glimpse of that as well as other drama shaking things up.

Here’s what’s going down in Port Charles this week

Jagger is out for blood

The footage focuses heavily on Jagger making demands and wanting answers. Anna (Finola Hughes) finds herself in Jagger’s crosshairs because of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) suddenly being MIA.

Another person feeling the wrath of Agent Cates, aka Jagger, is Jason (Steve Burton). Jagger has no intentions of letting Jason loose as his informant. Again, this has everything to do with Jagger wanting the goods on Sonny.

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) has had enough of Jagger using her as the reason to ensure Jason stays under his thumb.

In true Carly fashion, she has a face-off with Jagger, egging him to come get her, and we have a feeling that’s exactly what he’s going to do.

Sonny and Kristina prepare for battle

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava and Sonny both stop at nothing as they prepare to battle it out in court for custody of Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola).

We know Ava has Jagger working on her side. Well, Sonny’s mounting his army, too, which includes seeking out Michael (Chad Duell) despite being angry at Michael over the whole Dex (Evan Hofer) betrayal.

Speaking of fights, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) starts one with Kristina (Kate Mansi) over the baby. It should surprise no one that this surrogacy story is going to divide the Davis sisters.

Molly wants Kristina to sign papers, which we can assume are adoption papers since Molly technically has no legal rights to the child.

The look on Kristina’s face speaks volumes, while Molly makes it clear she isn’t here to play games with her sister.

Will Kristina sign the papers? Will Michael help Sonny to get back in his good graces? Will Jagger come for Carly after her rant?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit ABC. In other GH news, the rumor mill is buzzing that Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan) is coming back, and you can read all about that here.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.