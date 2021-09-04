General Hospital spoilers: Who will reveal Sonny is alive?

Someone is going to spill the beans about Sonny on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital fans are waiting to see who will share the news that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is alive.

It has been months and months in the making, and now, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

So many people are closing in on Nina (Cynthia Watros) and her mystery boyfriend, “Mike.”

Who will be the one to rock Port Charles with the news that Sonny is alive?

Jax

Next week on General Hospital, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will be headed to see Nina in Nixon Falls. He has a feeling that she is holding onto a secret, and based on his memory from when he was shot there, he thinks there is a connection to Sonny.

The marinara sauce was one of the biggest clues, and now, Jax is on a mission. He isn’t happy about Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) getting married. If he saves the day and brings Sonny home, he may turn from the bad guy into the hero.

Phyllis or Curtis

This may be a long shot, but Phyllis (Joyce Guy) could be the person who exposes Sonny is alive. She only knows him as “Mike,” so this could get complicated.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) called her to help with Crichton Clark and the possible Drew (Cameron Mathison) mystery. She was Nina’s nurse there. If she has information, she may travel to Port Charles.

A photo of the presumed dead Sonny may startle her. On the flip side, Curtis could travel to Nixon Falls to see her and stumble upon “Mike” instead.

Peter

Having Peter (Wes Ramsey) know anything is a bad idea. Nina sent him on a wild goose chase, and he isn’t going to be happy about it.

Will he be the one to bring Sonny back to Port Charles? Will this be an attempt to redeem him?

Nina

With all of the guilt and stress mounting, Nina could be the one to reveal the truth to everyone. Her relationship with “Mike” is morphing into something way more than she believed it would be, and it is earing away at her.

She has tried to keep this part of her life a secret, but when Jax shows up, everything becomes more real. Will she be able to talk to her former love and get him to keep or secret, or is this the end of the road for the very broken blonde?

However, this story ends, it has been a long time coming. General Hospital fans are ready to tie things up and move along.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.