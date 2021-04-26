General Hospital spoilers: Secrets unravel and plans take form

Nina sits with Jax as he remembers seeing Sonny after being shot on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

This week, General Hospital will be filled with must-watch episodes all five days.

With May sweeps beginning next week, this is the lead-in viewers have been waiting to see come to fruition. Several storylines will propel forward, and a few unexpected turns will pop up.

If this is any indication of how sweeps month will go, viewers are in for quite the treat.

Carly is all over the place

When Carly (Laura Wright) meets Brick (Stephen A. Smith), plans are being made. Stepping up to make decisions while Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) are out of the picture has caused her to make several rash decisions. She isn’t great under pressure, and her latest idea of having her best friend stabbed to help him escape was a bit much.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) isn’t her favorite person, but Jason will try to convince Carly that she is trustworthy. Of course, she needs the doctor to pull off her plan, and when she asks her if she is going to help, there’s a snag. Jason is not down with what Carly wants, and that can only mean more complications.

She lost the upper hand with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) when his mother was returned. A panicked Carly is never good, and this week on General Hospital, that shows.

Jax remembers seeing Sonny

Last week, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) showed up in Nixon Falls. As Nina (Cynthia Watros) was trying to keep him from seeing “Mike,” he was shot. During all of the chaos, Jax could catch a glimpse of Sonny (who thinks he is Mike).

This complicates everything for Nina. She has spent time chastising Jax for keeping the truth about Nelle (Chloe Lanier) from her, and yet, she is keeping the fact that Sonny is alive from all of his kids, his wife, and everyone who loves him.

She will use the delusional excuse for when Jax mentions Sonny. Nina isn’t the most rational person, and especially being backed into a corner. Hypocritical isn’t a good look, but it is one that many residents of Port Charles wear together.

As everything comes together to push May sweeps forward, General Hospital is prepping for more exciting moments ahead. The return of Roger Howarth is coming, and the Sean Donely tribute episode is expected to happen as well.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the chaos in Port Charles is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.