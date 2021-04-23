Is Jax leaving General Hospital?

Jax found himself injured on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is heating up ahead of May sweeps.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) tracked Nina (Cynthia Watros) to Nixon Falls, and he was steps away from where “Mike” (Maurice Benard) was.

As he attempted to reconcile with Nina and tell her he struck a deal with Michael (Chad Duell) about seeing Wiley (Erik and Theo Olson) again, a would-be armed robber approached them.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Is Jax leaving GH?

Being shot is a big deal, and it looks like Jax will find himself in a hairy situation. As the businessman finds himself injured, General Hospital viewers wonder if the actor is leaving the show.

Currently, there is no indication that Ingo Rademacher is leaving the show at all. In fact, he exited The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester to reprise his role as Jasper Jax on General Hospital. While it is unclear what kind of contract he is under, but fans should rest easy knowing that he likely isn’t going anywhere.

Jax sees Sonny

Nina has been busy keeping the secret that “Mike” is actually Sonny to herself while in Nixon Falls. In fact, she has done her best to build a relationship with him and is falling for him.

Jax showing up really screwed things up, but she was busy distracting him until he got shot. That opened up another can of worms because, despite her actions to keep the men apart, Jax sees Sonny as he is being wheeled away to get treatment.

This is going to throw Nina into a tailspin. He already noticed she was behaving oddly, but now, he will start piecing things together. How will she get out of this one? And, if she does, how much longer will the fiasco go on?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nina will go into overdrive to convince Jax that he saw things. He was too out of it to clearly remember anything, let alone Sonny.

Viewers have wondered how much longer the “Mike” situation would go on, and it looks like May sweeps will move things along. Will this be the beginning of the end, or will this be just another twist in the storyline that appears to have gone on too long already?

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how this plays out, but rest assured, Jax isn’t going anywhere because of this stabbing.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.