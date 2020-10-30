General Hospital spoilers for next week: Family drama, shocking news, and elections

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise that November sweeps will kick off in a big way.

Things in Port Charles are unsettling at best. The things that have happened over the last several months have turned things upside down, and with secrets looming, November could be the biggest month for shockers yet.

Election-themed episode

As the reel world and the real world collide next week on General Hospital, there will be an election-themed episode. It will include several of the actors that viewers love, though details beyond that are scarce.

Family drama

With all of the families in Port Charles, there is always drama somewhere. Next week on General Hospital, it is in abundance.

From Chase (Josh Swickard) having dinner with Jackie (Kim Delaney) to Sam (Kelly Monaco) giving Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) an ultimatum, there is plenty of drama.

The outlook isn’t good for family dynamics, especially with secrets being kept and lies being told.

Julian (William deVry) will be searching for Ava (Maura West) by the middle of next week. Has something she’s done triggered Nelle’s letter (Chloe Lanier) sent to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) to be released?

After all, Ava does enjoy playing games when the stakes are high.

Peter is still incognito

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is working on taking Peter (Wes Ramsey) down. He is concerned because a marriage to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) means the man will be forever in his daughter’s life.

He is determined to bring him to his knees.

Next week on General Hospital, Peter will reach out to Spinelli for help. Will it have anything to do with the call he received from Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) this week?

Anna (Finola Hughes) is doing her best to protect Peter.

By the end of the week, she is driven to the depths of desperation, which could spell trouble for all involved. How far will the superspy go to protect someone she loves?

The answer might be frightening.

The next couple of weeks will lead to some big changes at General Hospital. Emme Rylan all but confirmed her exit as Lulu Spencer, which means a storyline write out or a recast is coming.

Also, the rumblings revealed William deVry was fired, though he has yet to comment.

With Kelly Monaco returning to social media to tease new things happening at General Hospital and combatting bullies, it looks like the ABC soap is gearing up for a big overhaul.

Be sure to tune in and find out how everything works out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.