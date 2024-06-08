Daytime Emmy 2024 winners: Here’s who took home the coveted awards

The 51st Daytime Emmys brought fashion and wins to the stage.

CBS hosted the event, allowing it to be televised live for viewers to revel in what their favorite soap stars were wearing and what they were doing.

The nominations this year were all over the board, and while we had our predictions, we weren’t sure who would actually take home the coveted awards.

In a year affected by writers’ strikes, scribes wrote some of the material the actors worked with and did a good job making it their own.

While there are varying opinions about who won each category, only one can take home the statue.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s which soaps won each category tailored to the genre.

Who won a Daytime Emmy?

Some categories didn’t offer an actor or actress for a particular soap. But without further do, here is a list of winners in the soap-centric categories.

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS) — Winner

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) — Winner

Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) — Winner

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Supporting Actor in Drama Series

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) — Winner

Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS) –Winner

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives (Peacock) — Winner

Writing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) — Winner

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Directing Team for a Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) — Winner

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Daytime Emmy highlights

Dick Van Dyke winning as a guest actor made history. He is the oldest nominee and winner. At 98, he has been a part of viewers’ lives and generations of loyal fans.

When General Hospital won for best directing team, the first acknowledgment was to the family of Johnny Wactor. He lost his life last month after being shot by thieves trying to steal a part from his car. Johnny played Brando on the ABC show, and his death hit the cast and crew hard.

The Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Ed Scott, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. They have worked together between The Bold and the Beautiful and Y&R for decades.