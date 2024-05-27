General Hospital star Johnny Wactor dead at 37: GH co-stars share tributes

The General Hospital cast and crew members were hit with another devastating loss over the weekend.

Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap from 2020 until he was killed off in 2022, was shot and killed in an alleged theft gone wrong.

According to TMZ, Johnny was in downtown Los Angeles with co-workers when they noticed a few men messing with the actor’s car. And while Johnny’s mom told the publication he didn’t attempt to confront the men, he was still shot and killed.

Despite receiving attention from paramedics, Johnny was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. His mother told the publication that her son was “a loving young man.”

He leaves behind his mom, two brothers, and many friends from General Hospital from his time in Port Charles.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

His General Hospital co-stars have begun reacting to the tragedy and remembering Johnny for the man they knew behind the scenes.

General Hospital stars remember Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor made several friends during his time in Port Charles, such as Brando Corbin.

He was connected to Sonny (Maurice Benard), which allowed him to access many of the characters in the mobster’s circle.

His on-screen love was Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Their love story was anything but conventional, and Sofia shared a tribute following the news of Johnny’s death.

She wrote, “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy.”

Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones, shared a heartfelt post about her experience with Johnny, writing, in part, “Johnny was one of those rare ‘real individuals’ that you almost never come across. Fortunately, I had some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don’t typically open up about. For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life.”

Finola Hughes, who plays Anna Devane, took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing, “Gutted…. 🕊️ sending my deepest condolences to his family 🤍 I feel I must add to this post. The shock is so terrible, for such a genuine young man to be taken so violently. I am incredibly sad for his family. He was a very hardworking person, kind and extremely respectful to his fellow cast members. I am so sorry for his loss 🤍 Johnny Wactor xxx”

What happened to Brando on General Hospital?

Johnny Wactor appeared as Brando Corbin on General Hospital in over 200 episodes during his two-year run.

He was involved in some crucial storylines, including welcoming a baby with Sasha, who didn’t make it. Losing Liam changed Sasha, and Brando dealt with the loss of his son and a defining change in his wife.

While the hook killer was on the loose, she claimed Brando’s life. Heather Webber (Alley Mills) wanted to kill Joss (Eden McCoy), but instead, Brando was the one who fell victim.

Losing Brando sent Sasha into a more brutal downward spiral and cost her a lot. His mother, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs), stole her money while she was under conservatorship.

While his character died, Johnny continued to live his life over the last two years. However, like Brando, Johnny fell victim to an untimely and brutal death.

Our thoughts are with Johnny’s family and friends.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.