The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Ed Scott, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards this year.

Last month, Y&R fans were outraged that Melody wasn’t nominated for a Daytime Emmy as Nikki Newman.

Melody has been killing it lately as Nikki spirals, thanks to Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) reign of terror.

Those scenes weren’t eligible for the Daytime Emmys this year.

It turns out, though, that The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has something else in store for the soap vet.

Melody and her husband, Ed, will receive the highest honor from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the husband and wife duo will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7.

Of course, Melody is honored for playing Nikki for the past 45 years on the hit CBS soap. Ed is an award-winning producer honored for his work on The Young and the Restless as well as The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ed and Melody met on Y&R and have been married since 1985. They have two daughters, Alexandra Danielle Yeaggy and Elizabeth Scott.

“We’ve long wanted to honor the legendary daytime duo of Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Edward J. Scott. With a combined 93 years of contributions to our community, they are true institutions in the world of Daytime television,” read a statement from NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp.

Celebrity chef and host Lidia Bastianich will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott react to Lifetime Achievement Award news

According to Variety, Ed and Melody have released a joint statement regarding their amazing upcoming honor.

“Throughout our decades-long careers in front of and behind the cameras, we have had the opportunity to work not only with each other, but also with an incredibly talented pool of people who excel in their crafts and are passionate about the art we create in daytime television. We are grateful to have worked side by side with them and to be included with such esteemed recipients who have made their mark in our industry. We look forward to spending another wonderful evening celebrating the daytime community!“ read their statement.

Be sure to tune in on Friday, June 7 at 8/7c on CBS to watch Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, Ed Scott, take home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays on CBS.