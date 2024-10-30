Could Johnny Zacchara return to General Hospital? Here’s what Brandon Barash says

Could Days of our Lives loss be General Hospital’s gain?

We hope so, as it’s been over a decade since Johnny Zacchara was in Port Charles.

Brandon Barash was fired from Days of our Lives for the second time in five years earlier this year.

It was a disservice to Days fans, especially those invested in Stabi (Stefan and Gabi).

However, their loss at Peacock could be ABC’s gain if the network plays their cards right.

What better time for Johnny to be paroled or pardoned than when Lulu (Alexa Havins) wakes up from a years-long coma?

Here’s what Brandon has to say about a possible General Hospital return.

Brandon Barash says the ‘terms would have to be right’

While speaking with Soaps.com, Brandon Barash was asked about a possible return to General Hospital.

It was made clear that no one from ABC or GH has reached out, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Brandon said, “It would be interesting. The terms would have to be right. Even though I left on my terms back in 2014, I think it was… God, that was 10 years ago. Wow.”

Being back in Port Charles would come with plenty of friendly faces, including Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, two of the other members of Port Chuck. General Hospital brought together their musical gifts, and the band was highly popular with viewers.

His ex-wife is also on set. Kirsten Storms and Brandon share a daughter, Harper, whom they welcomed after getting romantically involved after meeting on the ABC soap.

Brandon also joked with the publication, “You know, no one’s ever gone in the world of daytime, be it Salem, Port Charles or Genoa City.”

Interestingly, he also chose to mention The Young and the Restless town.

General Hospital viewers are tired of Frank Valentini

Amid news Kelly Monaco was fired from the ABC soap, General Hospital viewers have called to “fire Frank.”

Could the return of Johnny Zacchara soften the blowback the soap is facing from the cast bloat, the off-the-wall storylines like making Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) Holly (Emma Samms) and Robert’s (Tristan Rogers) daughter, and the firing of Kelly?

The ABC soap was once the one to watch, and it brought love in the afternoon to couples with high drama and danger. As the future of soaps remains unclear, the writers should work to keep the viewers happy or, at the very least, find a happy medium.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.