Robin Roberts replaced on GMA following remarks about ‘dealing with challenges’

Robin Roberts was absent from the recent Good Morning America after making some intriguing comments online.

The GMA anchor is known for occasionally making funny remarks to her colleagues, including recently calling out Ginger Zee’s “TMI” moment.

At the time, Roberts was in the studio, and GMA’s popular meteorologist was stranded on a tropical island with her family because their flight had been postponed or canceled.

Ginger eventually returned to GMA, where her colleagues, including Roberts, welcomed her back.

While viewers saw Roberts in episodes of the show this past week, she was surprisingly replaced on Friday’s installment, which featured guest appearances by Snoop Dogg and John Cena.

Her co-anchors, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, were at the desk.

Roberts misses GMA episode after her recent remarks

On Friday’s episode of GMA, Strahan and Stephanopoulos were joined by Eva Pilgrim.

The ABC News correspondent replaced Roberts, who was missing from the show again. Pilgrim has previously filled in for Roberts on GMA during other absences.

Roberts appeared on Thursday’s episode. Her co-hosts didn’t specify why she was absent on Friday, though.

Roberts and Strahan have had frequent or lengthy absences from GMA over the past several months.

Monsters and Critics reported Roberts missed a string of GMA episodes as she took a trip to Park City, Utah, with her wife, Amber Laign, and the Glam Fam. That trip coincided with the Sundance Film Festival taking place there.

According to Stephanolopous, Roberts also missed a recent installment of the morning program because she was “on assignment.”

Strahan recently missed a week of episodes after he sat alongside his 19-year-old daughter Isabella as she revealed her brain tumor diagnosis in a sit-down interview with Roberts.

Roberts made cryptic remarks in her recent video

Several days ago, Roberts appeared in a video post from her dressing room with her Glam Fam, the crew who helps with her makeup, hair, and wardrobe for GMA.

Roberts’ social media post featured her morning message and prayer, something she typically shares throughout the week. The messages give Roberts and her followers motivational food for thought as they deal with struggles in their personal and professional lives.

“Good Morning! Glam Fam & I can’t wait for you to let us know what you’re most grateful for on this #thankfulthursday #happyfridayeve💃🏾,” Roberts wrote in her caption.

In her recent video, Roberts mentioned how everyone has “things we’re waiting on,” such as a “promotion to come, our health to improve, or to meet the right person.”

She explained that it can be “easy to get discouraged” if the thing one is waiting for is taking longer than hoped, but she also said that “the waiting period is simply a test.”

“There’s power in doing things consistently,” she said in the video, adding, “You may be dealing with many challenges, but you’re not complaining.”

Roberts didn’t explain whether her message had personal meaning, but it seems to apply to many people as they anticipate that important thing they want in their lives.

Although Roberts has missed plenty of GMA episodes during her career, she always returns to the desk to help present news and information to GMA’s viewers.

She last appeared on Thursday’s GMA episode, but it remains unclear if she’ll return on Monday, Tuesday, or later.