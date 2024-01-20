Robin Roberts shares update on her whereabouts after missing GMA episode

Viewers likely noticed a different team of anchors when Good Morning America aired its recent episode.

As the Friday installment of ABC’s show opened, neither Robin Roberts nor co-anchor Michael Strahan was at the GMA desk.

However, their colleague, George Stephanopoulos, was present for the show and had two replacement co-anchors with him.

Eva Pilgrim filled in for Roberts on Friday, while Gio Benitez took over for Strahan for the entire week.

Strahan’s whereabouts were not revealed, although he may have been away from the show due to a special family event.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Roberts shared she took a trip away from New York with her wife and others.

Robin Roberts reveals Park City trip with her wife

Taking to her Instagram Story, Roberts shared several slides in which she indicated she had traveled to Utah.

One slide features a smiling selfie of Roberts and her wife, Amber, wearing sunglasses and bundled up in winter coats, scarves, and hats. Roberts tagged Main Street, Park City, Utah, as their location.

Robin Roberts poses with her wife Amber in Park City, Utah. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Roberts also shared a video clip from Amber’s Instagram Story, showing some of the area’s beautiful snow-covered scenery and trees.

“Taking in the beauty while it’s not lost how fortunate I am to experience this moment in time (And it’s not lost on me how beautiful it is to experience this with you, Sweet Amber),” text over the clip said.

Robin Roberts poses with her wife Amber in Park City, Utah. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

According to The Sun, Roberts revealed where she, Amber, and her makeup crew, known as “The Glam Fam,” were headed in previous Instagram Stories.

“We’re going to Sundance!” Robin exclaimed in one shared clip as they prepared to board the flight.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival is held from January 18 through 28. Roberts didn’t fully indicate her participation in the event or how long she’d be there. However, she might be on assignment, covering the event for ABC, GMA, and other media.

Roberts called out her colleagues during a recent GMA segment

Earlier in the week, Roberts appeared on GMA. Seated between Gio and George, she quickly called out her male colleagues during a segment Gio presented. It discussed a study indicating men are better at directions.

“For this next one, I just want to make it personally clear that I believe women are way smarter than men. Got that?” Gio asked, turning to Roberts, who had her arms folded.

“Now, let’s go to this. This study says men are better at directions …,” he told Roberts.

After Gio finished presenting the story, Roberts said, “I will say this: Men may be better at directions, but you’re terrible at taking directions. “

“I didn’t need research for that,” she joked.

Based on reactions in the comments, Gio and several others said Robin was right.

“@robinrobertsgma with the perfect (and true) response,” Gio commented with crying laughing emojis.

“Excellent comment, Robin!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I’m with Robin.”

Viewers support Roberts. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Roberts tends to be quick and clever with her responses and quips to colleagues during the show. Earlier in the week, she also called out meteorologist Ginger Zee for sharing a TMI moment during GMA, which had Ginger and others laughing.