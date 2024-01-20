Here’s when Michael Strahan could return to TV after missing full week of GMA

Michael Strahan has missed a week of Good Morning America episodes following his daughter’s stunning reveal on the show.

Isabella, 19, appeared with her dad in a Thursday episode the week before to share her story about her diagnosis with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

Strahan was present for that episode, which featured him seated next to Isabella as Robin Roberts conducted the emotional interview.

He returned for the Friday, January 12 episode, which included a follow-up segment about the successful surgery to remove Isabella’s malignant tumor and other details about her situation.

Strahan then appeared on a Fox NFL Wildcard pre-game show over the weekend but remained absent from GMA this week.

Several replacements have been part of the telecast, and Strahan and his colleague were both absent from the Friday, January 19 GMA.

Strahan and Roberts missed the week’s final GMA

When the Friday installment of GMA arrived, only one of the show’s three usual anchors appeared at the desk.

George Stephanopoulos was there to present news stories along with Gito Benitez, who replaced Strahan for the entire week. Also missing was Robin Roberts, as Eva Pilgrim filled in for her.

Roberts appeared in GMA episodes during the past week, including one where she called out Ginger Zee’s TMI moment.

It remained unclear where Strahan had been during the past week, although an update he shared regarding a special family event may have provided some clues.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer shared videos and photos from his mother’s birthday celebration, indicating she had a spa day.

A family trip may have happened this week, or Strahan may have taken extra time off to be with his loved ones after his daughter’s appearance on GMA.

Strahan could return to TV for his other show

Strahan previously appeared on the Fox pre-game show for Fox’s coverage of the Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys.

At the show’s opening, host Curt Menefee praised Strahan and his daughter for sharing their story on national television.

“I want to start the show by saying thank you from America for you and your daughter, Isabella,” Menefee said.

“It’s inspired a lot of people,” he said, adding, “I know it was emotional for you, but thanks for sharing.”

Strahan also appeared on a halftime and post-game show where he and the crew gave their thoughts on the Packers’ stunning upset victory.

While Strahan was completely absent from ABC’s GMA this past week, it’s worth noting that there is another upcoming Fox NFL pre-game show scheduled for the playoffs this weekend.

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers, with the winner moving one game closer to reaching the Super Bowl.

It seems possible that Strahan could return to TV during Fox’s show alongside his colleagues Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski.

The half-hour Fox pre-game show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, January 20.