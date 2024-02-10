Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan replaced in GMA lineup ahead of the Super Bowl

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were missing from the latest Good Morning America episode ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

As GMA opened for Friday’s installment, viewers saw George Stephanopoulos at the desk, but his other co-anchors were absent.

Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis filled in for Roberts, while Gio Benitez replaced Strahan during the episode. Jarvis and Benitez have appeared on GMA on other occasions to replace various anchors.

When the crew appeared on screen after an introduction to GMA’s upcoming stories, Stephanopoulos didn’t mention what Roberts or Strahan were up to.

It’s not the first Friday GMA that Roberts has missed, as she’s been out on previous episodes to end the week. She may be continuing the promotion of her recently released project, too.

Meanwhile, Strahan was away from GMA for the entire week due to events involving his family.

Strahan misses a week of GMA for family events

GMA was without Michael Strahan this past week as he spent time with his family in North Carolina.

Monsters and Critics reported Strahan attended a college basketball game earlier this week with his daughter, Sophia, and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was spotted in the crowd as the Duke Blue Devils men’s team played the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and defeated them 71-53.

Along with that, Strahan’s daughter Isabella, who is Sophia’s twin sister, began her chemotherapy treatments at Duke University Hospital Cancer Center.

The treatments are part of Isabella’s recovery after having a brain cancer tumor removed late last year.

Isabella has been documenting her journey on YouTube as she continues to recover.

She initially revealed her diagnosis and the ongoing battle she was involved in during an episode of GMA, with her dad by her side and Roberts handling the interview.

Strahan had missed over two weeks of TV appearances, including GMA and NFL on Fox episodes, during his daughter’s health situation in late 2023.

Strahan hasn’t shared any recent social media posts regarding his daughter’s treatment this past week, likely keeping things private or allowing her to share it through her YouTube vlogs.

Like her colleague, Robin Roberts has been silent on social media amid her absence on Friday.

Roberts wasn’t away from GMA the entire week, appearing for several episodes. However, she’s missed previous Friday episodes this year.

Ahead of her missing the February 9 installment of the morning program, she’d shared a video with fans.

In her “#ThankfulThursday” update, she wished everyone a good morning, including her Glam Fam crew of makeup and hair stylists who were with her in the dressing room. From there, Roberts delivered a morning message and prayer.

“It is so easy to focus on all the flaws in our loved ones and on the discouraging things we face,” Roberts said, mentioning we often don’t recognize what we already have going for us in our lives.

“We’re so caught up in the stress of the day that we don’t see how God is sustaining us, favoring us, guiding us,” she said, adding, “You have to look past all the wrongs and see the good things in your life.”

During her message, Roberts stressed not to take loved ones for granted, mentioning, “They may not be perfect. Nobody is. Some people would love to have a spouse. I know that I do.”

Roberts married longtime girlfriend Amber Laign in 2023 at a wedding ceremony held in the backyard of Roberts’ Connecticut home.

Roberts sometimes takes time off from GMA to enjoy trips with Laign. Last month, Monsters and Critics reported Roberts traveled to Park City, Utah, with Laign and the Glam Fam Crew.

They were in Utah during January’s Sundance International Film Festival, where Roberts spoke about her upcoming project, The Great War.

The History Channel docuseries includes her recently unveiled documentary, The Harlem Hellfighters, which premiered last Sunday.

Last week, Roberts missed a GMA episode after she attended a screening event for The Harlem Hellfighters in New York as she introduced the project to those in attendance before it premiered on TV.

It remains unclear if Roberts and Strahan will return to GMA on Monday or another day next week.