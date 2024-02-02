Robin Roberts replaced on GMA as she misses episode after night out

Robin Roberts was missing from the latest episode of Good Morning America following her big night out.

The GMA anchor was replaced on the show for yet another installment in the past several weeks.

Roberts had appeared on the program earlier in the week, blasting critics for attacking the ongoing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage.

The televised segment included a story featuring Kelce’s interview comments and a discussion of the relationship, followed by Roberts’ voicing her strong opinions.

She was abruptly absent on Friday’s episode, with her familiar co-anchors still appearing at the desk.

However, Roberts seemed to have a good reason for her latest absence after a significant event she appeared at in support of her latest project.

Robin Roberts misses latest GMA episode

When Good Morning America opened on February 2, viewers were greeted by several familiar faces, but Robin Roberts was absent.

Instead, Eva Pilgrim filled in for Roberts alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

The trio presented and discussed the latest news stories, including the official launch of the newest technology device, the Apple Vision Pro.

Will Reeve appeared on the show to present the story, revealing he was among the first to test out Apple’s first major product in a decade.

Reeve was thoroughly impressed by the Apple Vision Pro, as was GMA’s Strahan, who shared he’d also tested it out.

“I had a chance to try it. I really can’t say enough about it. It blows your mind. It really is amazing,” Strahan told his colleagues at the desk.

“I can explain it to you,” Strahan joked to Reeve before telling Pilgrim and Stephanopoulos, “You guys gotta go check it out!”

“So two have already been ordered?” Stephanopoulos joked back.

Roberts’ co-anchors didn’t explain why she was missing from the latest episode. However, she was out the night before, which could have resulted in the day off from GMA.

Roberts has a big night out to promote her upcoming project

Many viewers are probably wondering why Roberts missed another Friday episode of GMA. She’d previously missed an episode last month when Stephanopoulos revealed she was “on assignment.”

In addition, Roberts missed some of her GMA appearances last month as she traveled with her wife Amber and her stylists, the Glam Fam, to Park City, Utah. The group attended the annual Sundance Film Festival there.

However, her Friday, February 2 absence arrived after Roberts was out in New York City for an exclusive screening of her upcoming documentary, The Harlem Hellfighters.

She called it “the greatest story never told until now” when she recently spoke to Inside Edition.

The documentary spotlights an African American military regiment from Harlem formed in 1916 and fought in a conflict known as “the war to end all wars.”

Roberts said the Harlem Hellfighters were fighting for “worldwide democracy at a time when it wasn’t even safe for them here in the United States.”

Roberts’ screening of the documentary was held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library. Black Enterprise magazine’s Digital Editor, Selena Hill, moderated the event.

Historian and New York University Professor Jeffrey Sammons and James Reese Europe III, the grandson of James Reese Europe, also attended.

Roberts is an executive producer for The Harlem Hellfighters and also narrates the one-hour documentary, which is a companion to The Great War, a docuseries that Roberts produced, which she first unveiled at Sundance.

The Harlem Hellfighters premieres on Sunday, February 4 at 9/8c on History Channel.