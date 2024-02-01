GMA’s Robin Roberts blasts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship talk: ‘Who cares?’

Some people have had enough of the constant attention focused on singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s relationship.

On a recent episode of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts expressed her feelings about all the publicity and talk surrounding the couple.

A segment featured a story about the star couple’s ongoing relationship, which has extended from the NFL regular season to the upcoming Super Bowl.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers, Swift could attend the game to support her man and his team in their quest to add another win to their collection.

During GMA’s story from Will Reeve, Kelce was shown as he gave his thoughts about himself and Swift supporting one another and dealing with what their relationship has brought.

Following the piece’s presentation, Roberts seemed riled up about the topic as she spoke to her colleagues.

Robin Roberts reacts to ongoing Kelce and Swift criticism

After GMA’s story about Kelce and Swift, Will Reeve shared that the couple won’t be debuting at the upcoming Grammy’s Red Carpet. That’s due to the awards ceremony being one week before the 2024 Super Bowl, which Kelce will be preparing for.

However, Reeve mentioned that Kelce said if he could attend, he would “support Taylor and watch her win every single award she’s been nominated for.”

“It is amazing,” Roberts excitedly said as she discussed the criticism about the couple’s relationship.

“Some people are just so up in arms. Who cares? It’s great,” Roberts told her colleagues Reeve, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopolous at the GMA desk.

Robin Roberts shared her thoughts about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coverage. Pic credit: ABC

“Let’s enjoy some football and some love,” the anchor added, with Roberts adding, “Right!”

Roberts also praised Kelce and Swift’s handling of the negative criticism that’s resulted from their relationship.

“I love how they say, ‘You know what? We’re good,’ They’re not gonna hear anything. Good for them,” she said at the end of the segment.

Roberts covered sports with ESPN before joining ABC’s GMA. She has interviewed various athletes and team personnel while at ABC.

She has an upcoming sit-down interview with WNBA star Brittney Griner regarding her return to the United States after being imprisoned in Russia, among other projects.

Roberts recently stepped out for another big project

In addition to her appearing on television as an anchor and host with GMA or her Disney+ series, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, she’s also a producer.

Roberts’ latest project is The Harlem Hellfighters, a documentary about the 15th New York National Guard Regiment. It was formed in 1916 and was instrumental in helping France and Great Britain preserve their democracy by defeating Germany.

In addition to being an executive producer, Roberts also narrates the documentary.

On Wednesday, Roberts attended a screening of The Harlem Hellfighters and discussed the project.

According to The Sun, Roberts attended the event held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library wearing a stylish black silk shirt and grey pantsuit.

The event, streamed online, was moderated by award-winning journalist Selena Hill. Also in attendance were historian and New York University Professor Jeffrey Sammons and James Reese Europe III, grandson of early ragtime and jazz bandleader and composer James Reese Europe.

Roberts presented an early look at her documentary for those attending the event.

Her documentary, The Harlem Hellfighters, will officially premiere on the History Channel on Sunday, February 4, at 9/8c.