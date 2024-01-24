Robin Roberts reveals upcoming project amid GMA absences

Robin Roberts was absent from Good Morning America for several days while away to promote another project she is heavily involved with.

The longtime GMA anchor appeared on several episodes of ABC’s morning program last week but was not at the desk with George Stephanopolous on Friday.

She also missed Tuesday’s episode, the latter of which featured the return of co-anchor Michael Strahan to the show.

Ahead of that, Monsters and Critics reported that Roberts took a trip with her wife and her “Glam Fam” crew.

The group went to the annual Sundance Film Festival held in Park City, Utah, until the end of the month.

A big part of Roberts’ reason for being there was revealed as she spoke about her upcoming television work, which has her in a different role than usual.

Roberts was replaced on recent GMA episodes

Last week, viewers saw Gio Benitez appear throughout the week instead of the absent Strahan. When Roberts was away, her replacement was Eva Pilgrim.

George Stephanopolous was at the desk for last week’s episodes. On Tuesday, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce was a surprise replacement for Roberts.

“And good morning, America. Robin is on assignment. Great to have Mary Bruce here,” Stephanopoulos said without specifying what Roberts was working on.

However, while away last week, she might have interviewed individuals involved in some of the projects presented at Sundance. Viewers may see her coverage of the event revealed at a later date.

Bruce appeared alongside Strahan and Stephanopoulos for the entirety of Tuesday’s GMA episode, which included the reveal of the 2024 Oscar nominees, among other major news stories.

Roberts was back at GMA on Monday after her brief trip to Utah. She shared an Instagram video featuring the Glam Fam for one of her #MondayMotivation videos, which typically include a religious message and inspirational thought for the day.

Roberts revealed her big upcoming TV project

Many viewers know Roberts as an on-air host and anchor from earlier in her career on ESPN and since 2005 with ABC’s Good Morning America.

She also hosts Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts on the Disney+ platform. It recently received a GLAAD Media Awards nomination in the Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode category.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Roberts was on stage to discuss her upcoming documentary called The Great War, which she is the executive producer of.

“@rocknrobintv once again joining forces with @history for documentary the Harlem Hellfighters, a renowned military unit in WWI. The Hellfighters will also be part of upcoming mega-doc The Great War. A powerful portrait of the people behind the world altering conflict,” Roberts explained in her IG post caption.

Roberts’ The Great War documentary will air on February 4 on the History Channel.

In addition, it was revealed that Roberts hosts an exclusive interview with WNBA star Brittney Griner following her 2022 detainment in Russia and the United States government’s effort to bring her home in a prisoner exchange.

A channel, premiere date, and time for the interview has yet to be released. However, Griner is involved in several projects with ABC, ESPN, and Disney, so Roberts’ interview could appear on any of their platforms.