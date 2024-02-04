GMA’s Michael Strahan tells co-host Robin Roberts ‘stay away from it’ after fired-up remarks

Michael Strahan seemed to want no part of any more discussion of a heated topic with his Good Morning America co-anchor!

During a recent episode of the program, Strahan appeared at the desk with co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

The trio was joined for a segment by Will Reeve, who presented a story about the ongoing coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

With Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs playing in this year’s Super Bowl, the topic will receive more attention, discussion, and criticism.

Following the segment, Roberts got riled up when discussing how some critics get upset about the relationship coverage.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“It is amazing that some people are just so up in arms. Who cares? It’s great,” Roberts told her colleagues.

GMA’s Strahan tells Roberts: ‘Stay away from it’

Roberts continued to address the topic of Kelce and Swift’s relationship after GMA’s story, which included Kelce providing interview comments.

“I love how they say, ‘We’re good.’ They’re not gonna hear anything,” she said regarding how Kelce and Swift approach all the criticism.

Roberts then turned to her co-anchor, Michael Strahan, to get him to comment on the story. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer seemed uninterested in discussing it.

Will Reeve, Michael Strahan, and Robin Roberts during a GMA segment. Pic credit: ABC

“Stay away from it,” Strahan said as Roberts put a hand on his shoulder.

“You don’t have anything to say?” Roberts asked as she shook him by the shoulder lightly.

“No! I mean, I’m happy for ’em,” Strahan said as he looked around the room.

“What am I supposed to say?” he asked as he shrugged it off.

Stephanopolous then stepped in to save his co-hosts by introducing another story on GMA.

Strahan revealed stylish Super Bowl product

Earlier this week, the Michael Strahan Brand and Brian Begley unveiled a stylish new collaboration with Starter.

An Instagram post revealed a black-and-white Starter jacket with various artwork and designs paying homage to the game and its host city. The item references “LVIII” and “Las Vegas” throughout and features AFC and NFC patches.

“NEW DROP ALERT 🔥 Get in the game for #SuperBowlLVIII 🏈 with MSX by Michael Strahan™ x @starterofficial. Now on sale at @fanatics!” the IG post caption read.

On Fanatics’ website, the item is called the Super Bowl LVIII Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan The Gold Bar Casino Camo Full-Snap Jacket.

For those trying to achieve a unique and stylish look for Super Bowl events, the item is available in sizes small through 3XL for $189.99.

Is Strahan’s other show staying out of Super Bowl coverage?

Strahan may be done discussing anything related to the NFL, at least for this recent season and playoffs.

He regularly appears on Fox NFL Sunday and the NFL on Fox pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage throughout the season and postseason.

Strahan is joined by colleagues Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski to discuss the NFL.

While they appeared on Fox for several half-hour programs ahead of NFL Playoff games, Fox does not cover the Super Bowl.

CBS will exclusively telecast Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, beginning at 6:30/5:30c. Coverage of the big game will air on CBS throughout the day.

Fox’s TV schedule includes college basketball throughout Super Bowl weekend, with no sign of any NFL on Fox programs.

Strahan will likely have a few things to say about the big game once it’s over and a winner is decided. He can react on GMA.

As for Swift and Kelce’s relationship, he seems much less interested in the gossip surrounding their situation than in the game he loves.