Zach Shallcross gives his final rose to Kaity on The Bachelor finale: ‘It’s always been you’

It’s a happily ever after for Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar!

While the Monday, March 27 live season finale and After the Final Rose may have been quite the rollercoaster, it ended in a beautiful proposal between Zach and his final rose winner, Kaity.

Kaity, 28, has been a top contender throughout the entire season, with her and Zach even spending the night together early on during their first one-on-one date.

During Monday night’s finale, runner-up Gabi Elnicki was the first to approach Zach at the proposal spot, insinuating Kaity would be the one he would be getting down on one knee for.

As Kaity walked up to Zach in a white dress, the two shared their prepared words for one another, with Zach finally admitting to Kaity that he was in love with her.

The two seemed cuddly as ever during ATFR as they made their first public appearance since filming, excited to finally be able to do “normal” life things such as going out to restaurants and coffee shops.

When asked by host Jesse Palmer when Zach knew that Kaity was the one, he had no hesitation in admitting the exact moment it hit him.

Zach Shallcross opens up about his love for Kaity Biggar during ATFR

Zach said that as soon as he saw Kaity walk up during their last date before the possible proposal, he knew that he would choose her.

“When I saw her at the last chance date, I saw her, and I thought to myself, ‘It’s you. It’s always been you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with this woman,'” he revealed during the live finale.

“Obviously [because of the] show, I had to wait it out a little bit, couldn’t say anything, but yeah, I just knew she was my one,” he continued.

Zach also took to social media to say that Kaity was the “love of his life,” also saying he falls more in love with her as the days go by.

Although Bachelor Nation watched contestant Gabi’s heartbreaking exit on the show right before Zach’s proposal to Kaity, the ladies have shown nothing but support for one another throughout the whole season.

Zach’s way of handling the show’s Fantasy Suite week was quite a hot topic during the finale, which Kaity admitted was also something that was tough for her to watch and relive.

“It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I’m not going to sugarcoat that by any means. Am I ever going to watch that episode again? No, definitely not,” she explained on ATFR. “But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication. We pride ourselves on that. We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger, and that is all I could have ever wanted in that situation.”

Although there may have been a few bumps in the road, Kaity and Zach seem more excited than ever for what’s to come now that their relationship is finally public.

What are Zach and Kaity’s future plans after The Bachelor?

Now that they’re engaged, Zach and Kaity have a few things lined up — starting with moving in together.

Luckily, the two are both from Austin, Texas, so they are planning on moving in together after they’re back from doing a bit of press in New York.

As for now, both Kaity and Zach want to focus on the “little things,” especially after experiencing the highly-accelerated environment of the show.

However, they are thinking of planning a wedding for 2025, with the discussion of having “little ones” shortly after.

Now that Zach has finished up his journey in the franchise, it’s time for fans to get excited about The Bachelorette, which stars Charity Lawson later this year.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.