Xavier Prather jokes about looking like Cyborg after going through extensive surgeries

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather looks like he may have been through a war.

Xavier updated his fans and followers on how he has been doing following his extensive surgeries.

He also put a humorous spin on things, comparing his new look to Cyborg from DC Comics.

Last month, Xavier revealed he had a torn Achilles, a fractured ankle, and a broken wrist.

This meant a lot of time in the hospital before an extensive recovery process.

The good news is that he appears to be on the road to recovery.

Xavier Prather returns to Instagram

On his Instagram page, Xavier shared a new photo with his arm in a sling and his leg attached to an extensive crutch.

At first, it appears he is missing part of his leg. This led to some worried responses in the comments section.

However, his leg is bent at the knee to keep all weight off of his ankle and foot.

The second photo of the post is one of Cyborg so that readers can do a side-by-side comparison.

Jokes and support from Big Brother alums

Many Big Brother alums have commented on the post from Xavier. Some people were shocked by his image, while others offered some jokes.

“Good luck on the recovery! I totally thought you had lost your leg in the picture,” wrote Rachel Swindler from Big Brother 20.

“YES NOW I CAN BEAT YOU IN A COMP ! Perfect 😂,” Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 joked.

“The fact that you pull this off is incredible… Mr.incredible‼️” BB23’s Christian Birkenberger wrote.

“I had to look at this pic twice, you almost scared me. I’m glad you’re doing well,” posted fellow Cookout member Tiffany Mitchell.

Big Brother alums have commented on Xavier’s post. Pic credit: @xaviereprather/Instagram

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer, and here are some possible BB25 start dates.

Producers recently held an open casting call where some former houseguests met the new people. So far, it looks like the BB25 cast will be people who are new to the game.

It could be a while longer until a theme is released, so fans will have to be patient.

And speaking of former players, Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie got engaged. He won the season played in the summer of 2019 by beating Holly Allen in a jury vote.

To enjoy the show during the downtime between seasons, fans can stream all previous episodes using Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.