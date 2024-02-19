Xandi on Below Deck: Here’s everything to know about the ‘vampire’ stew

Below Deck stew Xandi Oliver has given fans something to talk about, and this time, that’s not a bad thing.

Xandi certainly isn’t the typical Below Deck stew, which honestly makes her enjoyable to watch.

For one, Xandi will happily do cabins or laundry instead of being on service because she’s just not that into human contact.

The Below Deck Season 11 stew also considers herself a “vampire” because she comes alive at night and hates the sun.

However, there’s more to Xandi than her yachting skills and vampire claims.

Let’s look at everything else we know about the new stew.

Who is Xandi on Below Deck?

According to her Bravo bio, Xandi hails from Pretoria, South Africa, with over six years of yachting experience. Xandi is a bona fide Bravo junkie, even joking the network raised her.

When she’s not working, Xandi enjoys a good comedy club or listening to live music. It’s her favorite off-the-boat activity that allows her to learn more about the local culture everywhere she visits.

Nashville is one place Xandi loves because she’s a country music fanatic. Charleston also has a special place in Xandi’s heart.

The stew is a big believer in crystals and sage because they have helped her with her anxiety. Xandi was at the point of considering shock therapy when she got into crystals, which have proven to be the best medicine.

Even though she grew up in South Africa, Xandi now calls Florida home, where she loves to spend time with family and friends. Being an aunt means the world to Xandi, who often showcases her nephew on social media.

What else should Below Deck fans know about stew Xandi Oliver?

When it comes to her special skills, Xandi declared she can stand on her head longer than anyone else she knows. However, she didn’t reveal how long she can stand on her head.

So far, Xandi seems to be the only interior crew member not giving Chief Stew Fraser Olender problems. In her Bravo bio, Xandi admits that she clicked the best with Fraser but also has love for her other crew members.

She didn’t name names, but we have to wonder if Xandi really has love for Cat Baugh. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers tease Xandi loses patience with Cat.

Below Deck fans have lots of time to learn about stew Xandi Oliver now that Season 11 has begun. We know several crew member firings are happening this season, but based on what we know about Xandi thus far, she likely won’t be one of them.

What are your thoughts on Xandi so far?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.