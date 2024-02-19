Below Deck spoilers: Xandi loses patience with Cat and Chef Anthony’s touching story

Below Deck Season 11 has only just begun, but a couple of crew members are already bringing the drama.

One of them is Bosun Jared Woodin, and the other one is Stew Cat Baugh.

A new sneak peek at Below Deck teases Cat has another crew member annoyed with her behavior.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers showed Cat and Barbie Pascual fake making-up only to continue to butt heads.

Well, it seems Cat isn’t just getting under Barbie’s skin. She has Stew Xandi Olivier losing patience, too.

That’s not all happening in the latest preview video either as features Chef Anthony Iracane tells his culinary story.

Xandi loses patience with Cat on Below Deck

The charter guests are literally minutes away from sitting down to eat when Chief Stew Fraser Olender enlists Xandi to set the table and calls for Cat to help out. Cat needs help with where the silverware should go on the table, prompting Xandi to take over that duty.

They begin working together to get the table décor done when suddenly Cat stops to take out the trash. Xandi stops Cat because, hello, the charter guests are eating in minutes, and the table isn’t ready.

Via her confessional, Xandi comments on not having the right crystal for patience, so she just takes Xanax. Thankfully, the two stews got the table set before one guest arrived, but it wasn’t easy for Xandi to deal with Cat.

Moments later, Cat breaks glass all over the pantry area, much to the dismay of Anthony and Xandi.

Below Deck star Chef Anthony Iracane teases his culinary journey

In the galley, Anthony’s whipping up some Cordon bleu before a flip of scene has him in a confessional. Below Deck viewers learn Anthony was bad at school but loved to use his hands, so he decided to go to French culinary school.

Anthony reveals he doesn’t care about fancy things like driving a Ferrari, all he wants to do is be able to provide for his mom. The chef dreams of the day he can tell his mom to stop working because he’s got her.

It’s a sweet story that shows a new layer to the French chef that Below Deck viewers are just getting to know.

Captain Kerry Titheradge teased a record number of firings on Below Deck Season 11.

Based on the spoilers for the show, we think Cat just might be the first one to go. Below Deck fans have another choice, but right now, Cat’s at the top of our list.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.