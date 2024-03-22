Woody Randall thinks it’s time for a MAFS spin-off featuring happily married alums

Woody Randall has a brilliant idea for a Married at First Sight spin-off and we’re here for it, so let’s hope Kinetic content is paying attention.

There have been some MAFS success stories over the years – Woody and his wife Amani Aliyya being one of them.

He reasoned in the post that a lot has changed since we last saw them on TV, and it’s time for an update.

Many couples have gone on to have kids, and it would certainly be entertaining to have cameras capturing their lives post-MAFS.

That would be a welcome addition for MAFS fans, who’ve been complaining that the franchise has gone downhill.

This season might arguably be the worst yet, with the show’s first-ever runaway bride. Furthermore, four of five couples already opted to divorce, and the final pair is heading in that direction.

Meanwhile, we need to take away the bitter taste of this dismal season with a show that focuses on successful MAFS couples.

Woody Randall thinks it’s time for a MAFS spin-off featuring successful alums

Woody took to his Instagram Stories and tried to get the attention of the people in charge with his brilliant idea.

“I was just thinking — MAFS, Kinetic, Netflix — all of these couples are either now on baby number two, baby number three, baby number four. The world wanna know what’s going on with us,” said Woody in the video.

“Ya’ll ain’t give us no window to discuss it, so what’s happening with that” he asked. “Wassup? I’m a ask y’all so that way y’all know it’s real.”

Speaking of babies, Woody and Amani added a second child to their brood only months ago, officially completing their family.

They are parents to sons Reign and Rai and the MAFS stars celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in February.

However, since 2024 there’s been a few more MAFS baby news.

There’s been a lot of MAFS baby news in recent months

Woody’s post comes on the heels of Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer’s recent announcement.

The Season 10 alums shared the happy news that they’re expecting baby number two in August.

Season 1 alum Jamie Otis also shared exciting news after a difficult pregnancy journey.

The OG and her husband Doug Hehner got a double dose of happiness and they recently found out they’re having twins.

Jamie and Doug have been married for 10 years and are parents to a three-year-old son Hendrix and a six-year-old daughter Henley Grace.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.