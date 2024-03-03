MAFS introduces spinoff for ages 55+: Here’s what we know

There’s something new on the horizon for Married at First Sight fans who’ve grown tired of the popular marital experiment.

The low success rate of the couples matched by the experts has turned off long-time fans, with the current season being dubbed as the worst one yet.

However, we have some good news because there’s a spinoff in the works, and it will focus on mature adults who are ready for marriage.

The show will feature singles 55 years and older, which should weed out the slew of young hopefuls who’ve been joining MAFS for the sole purpose of being on TV.

That’s the case with the current crop of men in Season 17, which has been painfully playing over the past few months amid ongoing criticism.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s no hope that any of the Denver couples will even make it to Decision Day, as three couples have already called it quits.

However, at least now, MAFS fans have something else to look forward to.

Here’s what we know about the MAFS 55+ spinoff

Although this concept might be new to you, it has been in the works for quite some time.

The first season of the MAFS 55+ spinoff will take place in Texas, where two seasons of the original show have already been filmed. Season 13 was filmed in Houston, and Season 7 was filmed in Dallas.

However, this time, show producers have set their sights on finding mature singles in Austin, Texas.

In December 2023, Kinetic Content, the production company behind the popular Lifetime series, issued their final casting call on social media.

“NOW CASTING SINGLES WHO ARE 55+ for Married At First Sight! Nominate someone with a DM or APPLY ON YOUR OWN if you are ready to take the ULTIMATE leap of faith! 💕,” the Instagram post read.

The flyer noted that they were casting singles in Austin who were “55+.”

“Are you ready to find the love of your life? Exhausted all your options? Are you ready to take the ultimate leap of faith?”

When can viewers expect the new MAFS spinoff?

The network has not announced a date for the new show, but what we do know is that they’re done casting– since the link that was posted for the 55+ singles to sign up is no longer available.

We’re assuming the show is being filmed as we speak, which means the spinoff might air either in the summer or later this year.

The new show will likely follow the original MAFS format, with experts in the mix guiding the new couples.

As for whether we will see Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Pia Holec, and Pastor Calvin Roberson on the spinoff, that remains to be seen.

However, MAFS fans are not impressed with the matches they’ve chosen this season, so it would probably be in the show’s best interest to cast some new experts while they’re at it.

Are you excited about the new MAFS 55+ concept? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.