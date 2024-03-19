MAFS fans gush over lovebirds Woody and Amani

If there’s one couple we would crown as Married at First Sight royalty, that title would go to Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya.

The lovebirds stole our hearts and restored our faith in the eight-week experiment during Season 11, and their marriage is still going strong today.

They recently got dressed up for an out-of-town event and had MAFS fans gushing on social media.

After a rough couple of weeks, Woody and Amani spent some well-needed adult time away from their boys, Reign and Rai.

Monster and Critics shared in January that Woody underwent surgery after a vasectomy consultation led to a hernia discovery.

The dad of two had to schedule surgery immediately, and during his recovery, Amani had the daunting task of caring for Woody plus their two young kids.

Thankfully, Woody is fully healed, and the couple recently enjoyed a fun trip to Chicago.

MAFS fans gush over Woody and Amani on social media

The stylish pair left their babies at home for a special day out, and Woody posted several photos on social media.

“You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it. The joy of dressing is an art 🖼️,” he captioned the post.

Woody and Amani attended a wedding at the Garfield Conservatory Park in Chicago, and MAFS fans couldn’t stop gushing about the cute couple.

“I just love y’all together. You’re such a beautiful couple!” wrote an Instagram user.

“I love you two together ❤ Such a nice couple always makes me smile 😊,” reiterated someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Beautiful love love how you compliment each other! Wifey dress gorgeous and your suit sharp! Just love the Black Love!💗 💕💕💕💕🔥🔥.”

Another added, “You both look fabulous 💯🔥It’s so great to see you guys doing well and thriving in your marriage❤️.”

Woody and Amani recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary

The MAFS couple has been together for four years, and since their wedding during Season 11, they’ve welcomed two kids, officially completing their family.

Woody and Amani celebrated their anniversary in February, and the proud husband shared a beautiful tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Y E A R F O U R, Happy anniversary sweets 🍫!” wrote Woody alongside many throwback photos of their life together over the years.

“Walking alongside you is the greatest journey of my life. I’ll cherish you always. Happy anniversary,” he added.

