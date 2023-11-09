Will Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae work together again on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be in for another shift in the series after the Season 4 drama that left Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King’s friendship in shambles.

The three helped turn the sailing show around after a rather lackluster and boring Season 1.

The show became a mega-hit thanks to Colin, Gary, Daisy, and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Several factors have come into play regarding the heads of departments and their future on the show.

BravoCon answered a few questions but also brought up several more.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s look at what we know about Gary, Colin, and Daisy working together again on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae work together again?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know that Colin and Daisy hooked up during Season 4 and had a brief relationship afterward. Daisy also had sex with Gary before, adding more fuel to this love triangle.

One person who doesn’t think the three will work together again is their Season 4 costar, Alex Propson.

“All three of them? I don’t think so. I think it’s just that there’s too much time together in the same setting and blows came to blow,” Alex expressed to Us Weekly at BravoCon.

Lucky for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Colin has a different opinion on the subject.

“Daisy and Gary are both professionals and I feel like I’m professional. If we had to work together again, I’m sure we could,” Colin shared with Us Weekly before adding personal stuff has to be cast aside to get the job done in yachting.

Daisy spoke with People magazine to explain that she always puts being professional first. While she didn’t specifically address Gary or Colin, her answer pretty much says that she would if necessary.

“I would always put my profession before those relationships. So I’m OK. I’m professional, I can work with an ex,” she spilled to the weekly magazine.

Gary made it clear at the reunion that he would be open to working with Colin or Daisy again. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary shared a cryptic message ahead of his BravoCon absence.

Colin and Daisy both addressed his message at the three-day fan event. They also tried to tread lightly when responding to the allegations of sexual misconduct that Gary is facing.

So, what does all of this mean for the next Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Bravo officially announced that a new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was coming next year. That season has already been filmed, with cameras rolling right after the Season 4 reunion and right before the allegations against Gary came out.

Photos of Daisy and Gary filming Season 5 were leaked, but Colin was nowhere in sight.

Just because he wasn’t pictured doesn’t mean Colin won’t be in the new season. After all, he wasn’t in the Season 4 leaked photos. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans didn’t even know he was in the cast until the trailer dropped.

Following the accusations about Gary, there have been questions about how much he will be featured in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind the show, have yet to address Gary’s standing with the show.

Do you want to keep seeing Gary, Daisy, and Colin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, or is it time for a crew change?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.