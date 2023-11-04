Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Captain Glenn Shephard and Colin MacRae address Gary King’s BravoCon message

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites Captain Glenn Shephard and Colin MacRae have addressed the absence of Gary King at BravoCon.

Gary was supposed to attend the highly anticipated event with Captain Glenn, Colin, and Daisy Kelliher.

The reunion of Daisy, Colin, and Gary after a turbulent Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was something fans were excited to see.

However, after Gary was accused of sexual misconduct in August, he was removed from the BravoCon list.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary shared a cryptic message ahead of BravoCon breaking his social media silence.

Colin and Captain Lee have reacted to that message.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard and Colin MacRae talk about Gary King’s Instagram Post

Walking the red carpet at BravoCon, Colin and Captain Glenn stopped to chat with Decider. After Colin gave an update on where he stands with Daisy following the explosive Season 4 reunion, Gary was brought up.

“I feel like Gary’s obviously feeling pretty bummed that he can’t be here,” Colin said. “That must be pretty hard to have that happen. I think people are looking into [the post] a lot more than probably he’s thinking about it.”

Captain Glenn showed his support for Gary by leaving some emojis on his Instagram Post. The captain addressed that when asked about Gary’s message.

“Gary’s going through a tough time so I liked and commented on it. But I’m not really knowledgable about all that stuff that’s involved in that so I can’t really comment,” Captain Glenn shared with the outlet.

They weren’t the only ones asked about Gary and his post ahead of BravoCon. Daisy admitted to Decider that she hadn’t seen the post and is currently focused on her time in Vegas meeting all the fans.

Have Colin MacRae or Captain Glenn Shephard spoken to Gary King?

Later, Captain Glenn and Gary chatted with Us Weekly, where they were asked if they had talked to Gary.

“Not in the last little while,” Captain Glenn stated.

Colin was asked if he’s still even friends with Gary after all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 drama. The hunky engineer admitted they lost touch when the season ended, adding he’s completely out of the loop with all things Gary.

The scandal surrounding Gary King has his Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues treading lightly.

Daisy Kelliher, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Colin MacRae are doing their best to steer clear of the conversation politely. As of this writing, none of them have spoken publicly about the allegations against Gary since the story broke in August.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.