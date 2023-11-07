Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae react to Gary King sexual misconduct allegations

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae were put on the spot more than once about Gary King at BravoCon.

Daisy, Colin, and Captain Glenn Shephard were supposed to reunite with Gary at the fan event.

It would have been the first time Gary, Colin, and Daisy were together since the explosive Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion.

However, Gary was removed from BravoCon after an August expose where Samantha Suarez accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars have been very quiet regarding the allegations against Gary.

This weekend, though, Gary’s absence was the elephant in the room that neither Colin, Daisy, nor even Captain Glenn could avoid.

What did Colin MacRae say about Gary King’s sexual misconduct allegations?

According to People magazine, during the Below Deck Crew panel, Colin answered a fan question about Gary not being in attendance and admitted to feeling bad for his friend.

“I had a chat with him after that all came out. I think he’s going through a really tough thing. I don’t think that’s a nice thing to go through for anyone,” Colin said.

When Colin was pressed to answer if he thought Gary acted inappropriately off-screen, specifically in the instance Samantha shared, Colin wasn’t there to hypothesize about a situation he wasn’t involved in.

“I don’t think anyone can really comment on it unless they were there. There were two people in that room, and they were the only people that know what went down. So, yeah, I feel for him,” Colin shared.

The hunky engineer used his words carefully to make it clear he had no comment. After Season 4, Colin and Gary’s friendship has not been the same.

Gary’s crush, Daisy, was also asked to weigh in, especially since she, Gary, and Colin used to be so close.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher reacts to Gary King scandal

Daisy revealed that she’s staying out of the conversation altogether.

“Honestly, for me, I’m keeping out of it. It’s nothing to do with me, I wasn’t there and I think it’s best for me to keep my perspective out of it and my opinion for something I really shouldn’t be involved in.”

The chief stew was also asked if she and Gary are friends today following everything that happened during Season 4.

Daisy laughed before sharing that she hasn’t spoken to him recently but does think he’s in South Africa. She quickly turned the topic to her bond with anyone she’s worked with on the show before moderator Kate Chastain moved on.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary King shared a cryptic message ahead of BravoCon. Colin MacRae and Captain Glenn Shephard addressed it on day one of the three-day fan event.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.