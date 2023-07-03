Why isn’t Below Deck Sailing Yacht on tonight and when will it return?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were expecting to watch the final two episodes of Season 4 tonight on Bravo.

However, that’s not the case, and they will have to wait longer to find out how Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 ends.

Of course, the hottest topic of the season has been the love triangle with Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy defended her actions against the haters, while Colin earned mad support and praise amid the drama.

Season 4 has flown by since Bravo doubled up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes at the beginning of June.

Tonight though, there are no new episodes, and let’s take a look at why.

Why isn’t Below Deck Sailing Yacht on tonight?

The reason for the end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 being delayed is simple. Bravo has been running a Below Deck Independence Day marathon since last Thursday.

Below Deck Med, the OG Below Deck, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have taken over the network. The marathon will end on Tuesday, July 4, with never-before-seen footage from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 episodes.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise the network aired reruns of the yachting franchise instead of new episodes. After all, the Fourth of July holiday weekend remains in full swing.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht return?

The good news is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will only have to wait a week until the Season.4 finale. On Monday, July 10, two back-to-back episodes bring the season to a close as the crew says goodbye to Parsifal III.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, such as will Mads Herrera and Alex Propson ever hook up? Mads’ boatmance with Gary also needs to be addressed because the last episode ended with him confronting her over the period thing.

Gary doesn’t just have to deal with Mads, either. The end of the love triangle also needs to be addressed. This could very well be the end of the dream team of Daisy, Colin, and Gary as we know it.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be ending, but a reunion show still looms. Plus, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has started filming with some returning cast members and not just Captain Glenn Shephard.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 starts immediately following Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday, July 17, so that’s also good news for fans.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season to be over?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.